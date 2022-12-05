Pivo Announces Launch of Pivo Max: The Most Powerful Motion Tracking Mount for Smartphones, Tablets, and Cameras
CES Innovation Award Honoree Pivo Max Takes Content Creation to A New Level
Content creators are no longer limited to using only a smartphone to make their videos come to life. With the Pivo Max, they can use tablets and cameras as well.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., has announced the launch of the new Pivo Max, Pivo’s next-generation smartphone tracking mount. Named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree for its notable design and advanced functionality, Pivo Max will be showcased at CES Booth #54525, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.
— Ken Kim, CEO
Pivo provides a full range of AI-powered motion-tracking smartphone mounts, accessories, and apps, to help people create better content. Noting the limited capabilities of most motion-tracking smartphone mounts currently offered to consumers, Pivo has created a much more powerful and versatile content creator tool compatible with smartphones, tablets, and cameras.
Pivo Max is the next generation of Pivo’s incredibly popular smartphone mounts that are currently being sold in over 150 countries. Pivo Max is an AI tracking device that provides greater stability than the original Pivo Pod. Now users can enjoy all the same great features as the Pivo Pod but with even more advanced features and applications.
Pivo Max enables content creators, live streamers, equestrians, instructors, and working professionals to maximize their experience with a new design, smoother rotation, and a larger payload. Pivo Max allows content creators to use tablets, and cameras as well as smartphones to bring their creative ideas to life.
“Pivo Max takes creative content to an entirely new level,” exclaimed Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “Content creators are no longer limited to using only a smartphone to make their videos come to life. With the Pivo Max, they can use tablets and cameras as well.”
Continued Kim: “With its larger payload capacity and smoother rotation, the Pivo Max is a powerful tool that will help everyone create better.”
Notable Product Features:
• Holds smartphone, tablet, or camera
• Smoother rotation
• Powerful and stable
• 360-degree face, body, and horse tracking
• Rotation speed modes: slower, slow, normal, fast, frenzy, turbo
• Battery life 10-12 hours
• Interactive LED
• Remote control included
• Compatible with all Pivo Apps
• Compact and portable
• Suitable for: content creators, live streamers, equestrians, instructors, coaches, real estate professionals, photographers
• Available at https://pivo.ai/
To view and test the new Pivo Max, Pivo is encouraging all members of the media to visit CES Booth #54525. To schedule a meeting in advance, please contact Dirk Foster for further details.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of multiple innovation and design awards, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 150 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@pivo.ai or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
