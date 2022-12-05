5G System Integration Market is Expected to Reach USD 38.24 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 23.00% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Growth Outlook

The increased adoption of industrial automation technologies, particularly in developed countries, has aided the growth of the 5G system integration market. The increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has resulted in an increase in battery manufacturing facilities. As a result, rising demand for industrial automation is expected to propel the 5G system integration market forward

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the 5G system integration market was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 38.24 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

5G system integration combines an enterprise's virtual and physical components with upgraded systems or applications to work over the new 5G network. The 5G system integration provides seamless connectivity and ultra-high internet speed for use in various industries, including manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, information technology, and energy, among others.

Several companies have turned to financial and distributed information technologies due to the digitalization and centralization of enterprise processes. As the world embarks on the innovative journey of digital transformation, disruptive forces are becoming increasingly prevalent in nearly every industry. As a result, many businesses are looking for ways to integrate critical services and processes into the same stack. System integration enables businesses to organize a diverse set of software and hardware components into a unified ecosystem.

Key Market Players:

Capgemini (France)

Accenture (Ireland)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Infosys Limited (India)

Jitterbit Inc., (U.S.)

Magic Software Enterprises (Israel)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Wipro (India)

Johnson Controls. (Ireland)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

John Wood Group PLC (U.K.)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., (Canada)

Avanceon (UAE)

JR Automation (Netherlands)

Tesco Controls, Inc. (U.S.)

Burrow Global LLC (U.S.)

Prime Controls LP (U.S.)

MAVERICK Technologies LLC (U.S.)

BW Design Group (U.S.)

Opportunities

The rising demand for flexible manufacturing providers by market players expands the advantageous opportunities for the growth of the 5G system integration market in the coming period. The growing use of the internet of things in industrial automation will create enormous market growth opportunities. Due to the majority of businesses and the market's existing relationship between system integration and operations, automation system integrations offer enormous opportunity.

Recent Development

In 2021, Bharti Airtel Limited, a leading Indian communications solutions provider, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will collaborate to accelerate 5G deployment in India. Airtel will use Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms through network vendors and device partners to deploy virtualized and Open RAN-based 5G networks.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

5G System Integration Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Growth Drivers:

Increased industrial automation and growing need for network infrastructure

Growing focus on integrating devices with advanced analytical tools

Key manufacturers are investigating opportunities to improve operational processes by implementing modern technologies such as collaborative robots, big data analytics , and industrial wireless cameras as manufacturing plants transition to data-driven, smart flexible operations. The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) deployment and rising demand for unified connectivity are expected to boost 5G integration in the coming years. The increasing popularity of Network Function Visualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking is one of the major factors that can be attributed to positively impacting market growth (SDN). SDN provides a smart network architecture that aims to reduce constraints on a company's premises. Whereas, NVF allows businesses to deploy firewalls and virtual machines. The rapid adoption of SDN and NVF technologies to reduce overall network infrastructure costs

Critical Insights Related to the 5G System Integration Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in 5G system integration market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

5G System Integration Market Scope:

By Service

Consulting

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

By Application

Collaborate Robot

Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Home and Office Broadband

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

P2P Transfers

By Industry Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Regional Analysis/Insights: 5G System Integration Market

The countries covered in the 5G system integration market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will dominate the system integration market during the forecast period. This is due to increased government investments in adopting innovative solutions across multiple departments, increased use of internet of things (IoT) in industrial automation, increased energy-efficient production processes, and increased demand for low-cost in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Due to increased development in the automation sector, growing investment in distributed information technology systems, and increased use of internet of things (IoT) in industrial automation in this region,

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global 5G System Integration Market : Regulations Market Overview Global 5G System Integration Market, By Service Global 5G System Integration Market, By Industry Vertical Global 5G System Integration Market, By Application Global 5G System Integration Market, By Region Global 5G System Integration Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

