HIGH POINT MUSEUM COMPLETES AUTISM CERTIFICATION, JOINS VISIT HIGH POINT INITIATIVE

By completing the CAC program, High Point Museum joins the Visit High Point initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation from IBCCES

IBCCES is thrilled to work with High Point Museum to help enhance their commitment to welcoming all visitors through our credentialing process and long-term support programs.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Point Museum is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a credential awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that complete training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families. In addition to staff training, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations on how to better welcome and accommodate visitors, including sensory guides to help visitors understand the impact on the five senses for each exhibit area.

"The High Point Museum tells the history of the High Point community,” said Director of High Point Museum Edith Brady. “We strive to represent every High Pointer in the stories we tell. It is important to us to design the Museum experience so that every visitor can find a meaningful personal connection to our history."

High Point Museum offers designated quiet areas inside and outside the museum for those who need a space to retreat if feeling overloaded. The museum also offers an app with online tours of the historical park, a museum map and visitor and event information to aid visitors in planning their trip. Because there is no admission fee to the museum, re-entry is allowed during the visit.

In addition to the certification process, the High Point Museum provides hands-on crafts and activities each month for visitors to actively engage in history. These are low-key, self-paced educational experiences for visitors who enjoy learning about the history of High Point and seeing historical artifacts up close.

There are interactive and tactile features integrated throughout the museum, as well as indoor and outdoor attractions and activities that guests can take advantage of to alternate the environment temperature, noise level and lighting according to their sensory needs.

By completing the CAC program, High Point Museum joins the Visit High Point initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation from IBCCES. By becoming a certified destination, Visit High Point aims to welcome and attract new visitors to the area by ensuring there are a variety of autism-certified options for lodging, recreation, and entertainment.

"IBCCES is thrilled to work with High Point Museum to help enhance their commitment to welcoming all visitors through our credentialing process and long-term support programs," said Myron Pincomb, chairman of the IBCCES board. “With more autistic travelers and their families seeking out locations where they will feel welcomed and understood, High Point has been hard at work to build a more inclusive destination."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, travel and recreation, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created its travel and hospitality-focused programs in response to the lack of locations that were working with reputable credentialing organizations for comprehensive, long-term support to meet the growing demands of this underserved segment of travelers and consumers. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

Currently, other organizations in High Point that have completed the CAC program include the High Point Library Children's Department, Q's Corner, and Visit High Point, with many other attractions and hotels in the area in the process of completion.

About High Point Museum

The High Point Museum shares greater High Point history, provides perspective for current issues and strengthens the sense of community. With a number of permanent and changing exhibition spaces and a Historical Park that includes four historic buildings, the museum offers a variety of experiences for all ages.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.