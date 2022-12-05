Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,801 in the last 365 days.

Game commission to meet Dec. 8

Public contact, Information Center: 888-248-6866
Media contact, Darren Vaughan: 505-476-8027
darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, DEC. 5, 2022:

Game Commission to meet Dec. 8.

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8. The full agenda, attendee information and general information are available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating and providing comments, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. More information, including how to join the meeting by phone, will be available on the Department’s website.

In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact contact Ryan Darr at 505-476-8027 or ryan.darr@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

###

You just read:

Game commission to meet Dec. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.