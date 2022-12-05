Women trailblazers recognized for advancing ED&I in Canadian finance

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight women in Canada’s finance industry are being recognized this week as trailblazing leaders for advancing equity, diversity and inclusion as part of the 2022 WCM (Women in Capital Markets) Awards.



The WCM Awards recognize women rising through the ranks into senior leadership, transformational leaders, and outstanding volunteers who contribute to the work of WCM. This year’s award recipients have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to creating equitable workplaces at Aviso Wealth, BMO Private Wealth, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, TD Securities, and across the Canadian financial industry.

“These eight women have demonstrated exceptional leadership in accelerating the progress of gender diversity in the Canadian financial markets, and in creating a culture of diversity and inclusion in which everyone can thrive,” said WCM President and CEO Lara Zink. “Our award recipients are making great strides towards a future of equity, stronger teams, improved businesses and new levels of prosperity for everyone.”

The 2022 WCM Transformational Leadership Award is presented to Nicole Miller, Managing Director and Co-Head of Institutional Sales, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Group (FICC), National Bank Financial Markets, in recognition of her lasting contributions to gender diversity and inclusion and driving organizational and cultural change with measurable impacts.

The WCM Rising Star Award recognizes five high-performing, female professionals who have demonstrated excellence and are on the path to becoming future leaders in Canada’s finance industry:

Kelsey Keane, Vice-President, Equity Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets

Valeria Kolobashkina, Director, Global Equities Strategy and Business Management, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Kaela Micak, Director, Investment Banking, TD Securities

Christiane (Tia) Peric, Director, Debt Syndication, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets

Andrea Topić, Director, Regulatory and Optimization, National Bank Financial Markets



The WCM Outstanding Volunteer Award is presented to two volunteers who have demonstrated impressive leadership and initiative and an elevated commitment to achieving equity, diversity and inclusion. This year’s recipients are Co-Chairs & Founders of WCM’s newest Steering Committee in the Prairies:

Aimee Palmer, Vice President Sales, Aviso Wealth

June Zimmer, Regional President Prairies Region, BMO Private Wealth

The WCM Awards will be presented at a ceremony on December 7, 2022 at the Toronto Region Board of Trade. Tickets are available for purchase at www.wcm.ca .

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca .

