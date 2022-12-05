Irwin Naturals Files Q3 2022 Financials

/EIN News/ -- Successful Execution on Ketamine Clinic

Rollup Strategy and Cannabis Licensing to Accelerate Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) announced the Company filed results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended September 30, 2022 on www.sedar.com.

Sean Sand, CFO, stated, “Despite cost pressures continuing through the quarter, we were able to grow our Gross Margins by +4.8% over Q3 2021. The Gross Margin increase can be attributed to sales mix coupled with the early success of a targeted price increase across the market. In addition, we were still able to maintain positive Operating Profits despite the additions in the cost base to support the early phases of the Emergence and Licensing businesses.”

Mr. Sand continued, “Our balance remains strong, and have access to considerable working capital to fund our accelerated growth plans. To date we have closed or announced agreements to acquire entities or assets amounting to 18 clinics and anticipate several more closing as we exit 2022 and in the coming quarters. In addition, we are continuing our rollout of our licensing deals, which now sees us in six states and in Canada.”

Financial Summary

Three months ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, $ % September 30, $ % Combined Statement of Profit 2022 2021 Change Change 2022

2021

Change Change Non-CBD operating revenue $ 20,346 $ 20,899 $ (553 ) -2.6 % $ 61,205 $ 66,334 $ (5,129 ) -7.7 % CBD operating revenue 1,679 2,774 (1,095 ) -39.5 % 5,221 8,067 (2,846 ) -35.3 % Total Operating Revenue 22,024 23,673 (1,649 ) -7.0 % 66,427 74,401 (7,974 ) -10.7 % Gross Profit 10,603 10,117 486 4.8 % 31,208 33,970 (2,762 ) -8.1 % Income from Operations 622 1,232 (610 ) -49.5 % 3,653 8,170 (4,517 ) -55.3 % Net Profit / (Loss) (583 ) (1,466 ) 883 60.2 % 1,109 5,226 (4,117 ) -78.8 % As of As of $ % Statement of Financial Position Sept 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Change Change Total assets 71,527 47,219 24,308 51.5 % Total liabilities 41,027 24,103 16,924 70.2 %

Klee Irwin, CEO, commented, “In Q3, Irwin Naturals moved close to becoming the world’s largest chain of dedicated psychedelic mental health clinics. In addition, we are rapidly on our way to doubling our profits from last year on an annualized basis based on potential acquisitions in the psychedelic mental. The mental healthcare industry is a 1.5 trillion dollar behemoth in desperate need of a disruptive sea change. With standard treatments having an average effectiveness of approximately 17%, the drastic improvements of results from psychedelic treatments is that sea change. We currently have no meaningful competitors in our rearview mirror and intend to be the world’s first chain of clinics in this sector to exceed 100 locations.”

Financial Highlights

The 7% decline in overall operating revenues were due largely to supply issues in the CBD segment, related to a reduction in supply at a key supplier. The decline, though still down from prior year, is recovering quarter over quarter. Production of CBD products has restarted at the Company’s manufacturer. Other factors impacting sales related to order timing and the loss of distribution of certain non-CBD mass market products.



Income from operations in Q3 2022 came in at $0.6 million, as compared to $1.2M million for the same period in the prior year. The reduction in income was driven primarily by the aforementioned decrease in business volume and startup costs related to Emergence by Irwin Naturals (ketamine clinics) and Irwin Naturals Cannabis (intellectual property licensing to the cannabis industry).



The overall decrease in business volume paired with startup costs related to the Company’s initiatives in cannabis and the aforementioned startup costs, resulted in a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA1 to $0.5 million.





Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30, $ % September 30, $ % 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Net Profit $ (583 ) $ (1,466 ) $ 883 60.2 % $ 1,109 $ 5,226 $ (4,117 ) -78.8 % Interest Expense 181 34 147 432.4 % 541 91 450 494.5 % Income Tax Expense 1,024 162 862 532.1 % 2,003 351 1,652 470.7 % Depreciation and Amortization 468 353 115 32.6 % 1,299 1,061 238 22.4 % EBITDA $ 1,090 $ (917 ) $ 2,007 218.9 % $ 4,952 $ 6,729 $ (1,777 ) -26.4 % Foreign Exchange (Gain) / Loss (33 ) - (33 ) 100.0 % (45 ) - (45 ) 100.0 % Listing Expenses - 2,502 (2,502 ) 0.0 % - 2,502 (2,502 ) 0.0 % Other Income - - - 100.0 % - - - 0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,057 $ 1,585 $ (528 ) -33.3 % $ 4,907 $ 9,231 $ (4,324 ) -46.8 %

1EBITDA is a non IFRS metric that management believes provides a metric for rapid analysis of the underlying strength of the business. A reconciliation from IFRS to EBITDA is provided in the accompanying table above and at the end of this release.

Cash provided by operating activities by Irwin were $3.6 million and $14.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in operating cash flows is primarily due to lower operating revenue and temporary unfavourability to working capital led by the timing of payments to the Company’s primary product manufacturer couple with increased cash related to Emergence startup costs.



Operational Highlights & Subsequent Events

Irwin Naturals is executing on an aggressive expansion strategy into the high-growth cannabis and psychedelics sectors. The Company intends to leverage its household name brand status to drive an aggressive rollup of mental health clinics (the Company is focused on ketamine clinics, as this is currently the only FDA-approved and/or regulated psychedelic substance). Furthermore, the Company has begun executing on its brand licensing strategy throughout the US. To date, the Company has announced agreements to acquire entities or assets; or completed the acquisition of such entities or assets amounting to 17 clinics, as well as the signing of seven brand licensing deals that will see Irwin Naturals products enhanced with THC be offered in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Mississippi, Ohio, Michigan and Canada.

State Clinic Acquisitions Florida Ketamine Health Centers (5 clinics)

Florida Mind Health (3 clinics)

Dura Medical (1 clinic) Iowa Midwest Ketafusion New Hampshire New England Ketamine Mexico Ketamine Health Centers Vermont Preventive Medicine Georgia Invictus Clinics (2 clinics) Washington Tri-Cities Infusion Idaho Ketamine Infusions of Idaho Ohio Happier You Kentucky Serenity Health





State Brand License Recipients California The Hive Laboratory, LLC Colorado Larsen Group II, LLC Ohio BeneLeaves, Ltd New Mexico Assurance Laboratories, LLC Canada Entourage Health Corp. Mississippi Mockingbird Cannabis, LLC Michigan 42 Degrees Processing, LLC



Business highlights and subsequent events

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class nutraceutical company since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand into both the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated profitably for over 27 years1. The growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where 80% of households know the Irwin Naturals brand2. In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust to become, perhaps, the first household name brand to offer THC-based products. Its rapidly growing national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics is called Irwin Naturals Emergence.

Regulatory Overview

The following is a brief summary of regulatory matters concerning ketamine in the United States (“US”). Under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the "CSA"), ketamine is currently a Schedule III drug as well as being listed under the associated Narcotic Control Regulations, and psilocybin is currently a Schedule I drug.

Most US States have enacted Controlled Substances Acts (“State CSAs”) which regulate the possession, use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of specified drugs or categories of drugs and establish penalties for State CSA violations and form the basis for much state and local drug laws enforcement activity. State CSAs have either adopted drug schedules identical or similar to the federal CSA schedules or, in some instances, have incorporated the federal scheduling mechanism. Among other requirements, some US States have established a prescription drug monitoring or review programs collect information about prescription and dispensing of controlled substances for the purposes of monitoring, analysis and education.

In the United States, facilities holding or administering controlled substances must be registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") to perform this activity. As such, medical professionals and/or the clinics in which they operate, as applicable, are also required to have a DEA license to obtain and administer ketamine (a "DEA License"). While ketamine is a controlled substance in the United States, it is approved for general anesthetic induction under the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Once a drug is approved for use, physicians may prescribe that drug for uses that are not described in the product’s labelling or that differ from those tested by the manufacturer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"). Licensed medical practitioners may prescribe ketamine legally in Canada or the United States where they believe it will be an effective treatment in their professional judgment.

Please see Irwin’s filing statement on its SEDAR profile for more information on the regulatory environment and regulations surrounding the US THC industry.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation

The Company defines EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as per the table below. It should be noted that these performance measures are not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. The Company believes that these measures are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. The reconciling items between net earnings, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30, $ % September 30, $ % 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Net Profit $ (583 ) $ (1,466 ) $ 883 60.2 % $ 1,109 $ 5,226 $ (4,117 ) -78.8 % Interest Expense 181 34 147 432.4 % 541 91 450 494.5 % Income Tax Expense 1,024 162 862 532.1 % 2,003 351 1,652 470.7 % Depreciation and Amortization 468 353 115 32.6 % 1,299 1,061 238 22.4 % EBITDA $ 1,090 $ (917 ) $ 2,007 218.9 % $ 4,952 $ 6,729 $ (1,777 ) -26.4 % Foreign Exchange (Gain) / Loss (33 ) - (33 ) 100.0 % (45 ) - (45 ) 100.0 % Listing Expenses - 2,502 (2,502 ) 0.0 % - 2,502 (2,502 ) 0.0 % Other Income - - - 100.0 % - - - 0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,057 $ 1,585 $ (528 ) -33.3 % $ 4,907 $ 9,231 $ (4,324 ) -46.8 %

Irwin Naturals Unaudited Condensed Combined Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

September 30, December 31, Notes 2022

2021

ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,205 $ 625 Other Financial Assets - 1 Trade Receivables 15 14,236 16,394 Inventory 6 23,547 18,652 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5 2,182 1,469 Total Current Assets 41,170 37,141 Non-Current Assets: Property and Equipment 7 247 190 Right-of-Use Assets 9 4,200 3,722 Notes Receivable from IN Nevada Shareholders 18 5,349 3,264 Goodwill 4 18,154 - Intangible Assets 11 87 87 Other Non-Current Assets 255 165 Deferred Tax Asset 20 2,065 2,650 Total Non-Current Assets 30,357 10,078 TOTAL ASSETS $ 71,527 $ 47,219 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities: Trade and Other Payables 10 $ 15,767 $ 13,310 Reserve for Returns 491 814 Lease Liability - Current 9 2,110 1,366 Line of Credit 8 10,209 6,178 Total Current Liabilities 28,577 21,668 Non-Current Liabilities: Lease Liability - Non Current 9 2,182 2,434 Note Payable - Non Current 14 489 - Contingent Consideration 4 8,908 - Deferred Tax Liability 20 871 1 Total Non-Current Liabilities 12,450 2,435 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 41,027 $ 24,103 EQUITY Subordinate Voting Shares 12 3,689 3,000 Proportionate Voting Shares 12 5,610 - Multiple Voting Shares 12 59 59 Class B Non Voting Shares 12 13,750 13,750 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (33 ) (11 ) Retained Earnings 855 189 Total Controlling Interest 23,930 16,987 Non-Controlling Interest of IN Nevada 19 6,570 6,129 Total Equity 30,500 23,116 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 71,527 $ 47,219

Irwin Naturals Unaudited Condensed Combined Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenue $ 22,024 $ 23,673 $ 66,427 $ 74,401 Cost of Sales (11,421 ) (13,556 ) (35,219 ) (40,431 ) Gross Profit 10,603 10,117 31,208 33,970 Operating Expenses: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 9,981 8,885 27,555 25,800 Income from Operations 622 1,232 3,653 8,170 Other Expense: Interest Expense (181 ) (34 ) (541 ) (91 ) Listing Expense - (2,502 ) - (2,502 ) Total Other Income / (Expense) (181 ) (2,536 ) (541 ) (2,593 ) Profit / (Loss) before Income Taxes 441 (1,304 ) 3,112 5,577 Income Tax Expense (Note 20) (1,024 ) (162 ) (2,003 ) (351 ) Net Profit / (Loss) (583 ) (1,466 ) 1,109 5,226 Less: Net Profit / (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest of IN Nevada (90 ) (142 ) (441 ) - Net Profit / (Loss) Attributable to Controlling Interest $ (673 ) $ (1,608 ) $ 668 $ 5,226 Foreign Currency Translation Differences (33 ) 39 (45 ) 39 Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (616 ) (1,427 ) 1,064 5,265 Less: Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest of IN Nevada (90 ) (142 ) (441 ) 611 Comprehensive Income / (Loss) Attributable to Controlling Interest $ (706 ) $ (1,569 ) $ 623 $ 5,876 Earnings per share - basic $ (0.39 ) $ (1.22 ) $ 0.73 $ 4.35 Earnings per share - diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 1,509,516 1,200,001 1,509,547 1,200,001 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 323,529,359 312,218,241 322,483,202 312,218,241

Irwin Naturals Unaudited Condensed Combined Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Net Profit $ 1,109 $ 5,265 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Profit to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 2,230 1,061 Change in Allowance for Doubtful Accounts 11 97 Change in Inventory Reserve (3,766 ) - Deferred Tax Asset 585 - Non-Cash Share Capital from Share-Based Payment Transaction - 3,012 Non-Cash Share Capital from Acquisitions (689 ) - Interest Income - - Interest Expense 499 92 Income Taxes Expense 1,424 351 Changes in Working Capital: Trade Receivables 981 3,526 Inventory (1,130 ) (1,731 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (713 ) 615 Trade and Other Payables 3,475 2,320 Reserve for Returns (323 ) (7 ) Changes in Other Non-Current Assets (90 ) (29 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,603 14,572 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchase of Investments - (1 ) Purchase of Property and Equipment (142 ) (47 ) Contingent Consideration 8,908 - Goodwill (18,154 ) - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (9,388 ) (48 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Line of Credit 686 18,614 Payments on Line of Credit 6,863 (23,924 ) Notes Receivable from Related Parties (2,085 ) - Distributions to Shareholders - (8,021 ) Payments on Lease Liability 955 (991 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities 6,419 (14,322 ) Effect of Foreign Exchange on Cash (54 ) - Net Increase in Cash 580 202 Cash at Beginning of the Period 625 442 Cash at End of the Period $ 1,205 $ 644

_____________________

1 Under several corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

2 Based on a Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults.