Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,830 in the last 365 days.

Hunter Located after Calling 911

CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley R. Morse
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
December 5, 2022

Sanbornton, NH – On Friday December 2, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance in Sanbornton for a hunter who had called 911 for a medical emergency.

Conservation Officers responded to assist Sanbornton Fire Rescue along with member of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) team. The subject was identified as Maurice Simpson, 78, from Franklin, NH. Simpson was found by rescuers navigating to his 911 coordinates provided by 911 dispatch. Simpson was located at approximately 6:00 p.m. He was unable to walk on his own due to an apparent medical event. Rescuers had to load him into a litter and carry him to a waiting ambulance. He arrived at the ambulance at 6:55 p.m. and was transported to Concord Hospital for evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to http://www.hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Hunter Located after Calling 911

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.