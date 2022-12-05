Submit Release
2022 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles on December 6, 2022, when they co-host the 32nd annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the Department of State.

The Secretaries and Ministers will participate in a joint press availability on the outcomes of this year’s ministerial meeting at 4:00 p.m. The press availability will take place in the Department of State’s Dean Acheson Auditorium. This event will be open press coverage and live-streamed on the State Department homepage.

Pre-set time for cameras: 3:00 p.m.
Final access time for all press: 3:45 p.m.

Media representatives may attend upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense, or Foreign Press Center), (2) a media-issued photo identification card, or (3) a letter from the requester’s employer on letterhead verifying his/her employment status as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification (driver’s license or passport). Media representatives with State Department building passes may enter through the 23rd Street entrance. Those who do not have a State Department building pass should allow adequate time for security processing at the C Street entrance and will be escorted to the Dean Acheson Auditorium.

For more information, please contact the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at EAP-Press@state.gov.

