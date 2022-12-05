LandOpt Expands Network with New Indiana Landscape Contractor

/EIN News/ -- Economic Challenges Driving More Interest in Membership



Prospective members invited to attend annual conference in early 2023

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase profitability, cash flow and revenue, says economic challenges, including a potential recession, are prompting more contractors to explore membership.

The latest new member to join LandOpt is Dean Savarino, owner of Dean’s Lawn and Landscaping. Located in northwest Indiana, it also serves southwest Michigan. Primarily a design-build landscape company, Dean’s also installs and landscapes pools as a Premier Pools and Spas franchisee. In addition, it operates a garden center with an outdoor patio and garden area that showcases the company’s hardscape and softscape expertise.

“We’ve been in business and successful for nearly 30 years, but to get to the next level we need a better structure and stronger systems,” Savarino said. “That’s where LandOpt will be able to most help me and my team.” Savarino’s goal is for Dean’s to become a $15 million dollar company in the next five years.

“The number of contractors exploring membership has increased dramatically this year,” said Jim Westover, LandOpt’s president. “Before COVID, many green industry businesses were riding the economic boom. Then came the pandemic, as well as other challenges like labor shortages and inflation. The most successful contractors recognize that LandOpt has unique tools, processes and resources to help them succeed in good and bad times.”

Westover added that this year more than 90% of the current network members renewed their memberships. “This tells us they see tremendous value in being part of LandOpt, and membership is a vital investment that pays off.” Through September 30, LandOpt contractors’ sales were up 9.7% over last year.

Prospective Members Invited to Annual Conference and Sales Boot Camp

For the first time, LandOpt will welcome nonmembers to portions of its annual Principals Meeting and Sales Rep Boot Camp. To be held February 21-23 in Phoenix, the conference includes a number of programs designed to help contractors grow sales and improve efficiency. It also provides an opportunity for guests to interact with members.

For more information and to register, contact Alison Blobner, director of Marketing & Sales at Alison.blobner@landopt.com.

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com .

