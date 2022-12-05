For Man Beaten in Hialeah for Being a Republican, The Ticktin Law Group Files Complaint Seeking Damages, Jury Trial
This political hatred must stop”MIAMI DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald J. Trump’s long-time friend, Peter Ticktin, has filed a complaint and demand for jury trial on behalf of Christopher Monzon for damages resulting from assault, battery and negligence from three ruffian defendants, in relation to a physical altercation stemming from the Plaintiff just being a Republican [COURT FILING NUMBER IN CIRCUIT COURTY OF THE 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, MIAMI DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA: 162188098].
— Peter Ticktin
“This antagonism leading to violence simply for one’s political views must stop before someone is killed simply for belonging to a political party,” said Peter Ticktin, who leads The Ticktin Law Group in Deerfield Beach, Fl.
The complaint charges defendants Jonathan Alexander Casanova, Javier Jesus Lopez and Sergio Lopez for beating the Plaintiff and demands civil action in excess of $30,000 for damages inflicted upon Monzon resulting from the attack that occurred in October in Hialeah, Fl.
“The defendants conducted themselves in an outrageous and problematic manner which besides the brutal assault and battery caused the injured Monzon emotional distress, and to suffer mentally as well as physically,” said Ticktin.
“For what? Being a Republican and handing out brochures? This has to stop!”
The defendants are all individuals who reside in Miami-Dade County, Florida so this venue for a jury trial is proper for Miami Dade County, Florida, Ticktin argues, especially as the alleged acts giving rise to the injuries the Defendant caused in Miami Dade County, Florida.
The complaint cites the assault and battery upon the Plaintiff on the grounds of Lopez’s house on Oct. 23 where the injured Monzon was working as a Republican Canvasser in Miami Dade County, Florida for the upcoming election and was giving out brochures.
According to the complaint, Monzon was passing brochures to registered Republican voters in the neighborhood where he was assaulted.
Ticktin said the attack to the INJURED was committed by the Defendants after they approached the Plaintiff who was by Casanova’s white Mercedes when the attack began.
The complaint further charges Lopez, the son of the property owner there, aggressively fought and hit Monzon after he had dropped off his campaign brochures and was thrown onto Casanova’s vehicle, then dropped to the ground.
Casanova then launched himself onto Monzon and began to kick the side of his face, then Casanova’s dogs were unleashed and participated in the assault, the complaint charges, greatly wounding Monzon who had to be rushed to Hialeah Hospital, then to Kendall Regional Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Medical Center with a concussion, hematoma, disk damage, and permanent damage to the Monzon’s eye.
Ticktin has known Trump since they both attended New York Military Academy when they were 15 to 17, which Ticktin writes about in his book “What Makes Trump Tick.”
Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.
TransMedia Group is an international PR firm serving clients worldwide since 1981.
Thomas Madden
TransMedia Group
+1 561-750-1980
email us here