Life Sciences Analytics Market Size to Garner US$ 14,789.7 Million by 2028, At a CAGR of 7.9%

Life Sciences Analytics Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝 [163 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Coherent Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Life Sciences Analytics Market size & share revenue was valued at around US$ 8,740.0 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about US$ 14,789.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.9% between 2022 and 2028.

Life sciences analytics are analytical applications used in by various companies such as, pharmaceutical, research organizations, biotechnological and medical devices companies and more. These tools have proven to be helpful for many biotechnological, pharmaceutical and medical device companies in order for them to maintain security of their data while allowing researchers to analyze drug results. It also enables easy comparison of results from clinical trials with old genomics data.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

• Apollo Intelligence,

• SERMA Group,

• M3 (EU) Ltd.,

• Dynata,

• Wipro Limited,

• SAS Institute Inc.,

• IQVIA,

• Oracle Corporation,

• MaxisIT,

• IBM Corporation,

• Cognizant,

• Accenture,

• EXL Service (SCIOInspire Corp.)

• TAKE Solutions Limited

⏩ Life Sciences Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Application:

Research and Development

Supply Chain Analytics

Sales and Marketing

Other Applications

By Component:

Services

Software

⏩ Market Scope & Trends:

The report provides comprehensive market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complicated market data in simple language, the industry’s history and present situation, as well as expected market size and trends. The research investigates all industry categories, with an emphasis on key companies such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The paper includes a full PESTLE analysis for each country. A thorough picture of the competitive landscape of major competitors in the Global Life Sciences Analytics market by goods and services, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence makes the study an investor’s guide.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Life Sciences Analytics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Life Sciences Analytics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Life Sciences Analytics Industry?

What segments does the Life Sciences Analytics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Life Sciences Analytics Market sample report and company profiles?

