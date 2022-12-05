Rover Metals Provides Corporate Update, Including Analyst Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update to shareholders and to share its most recent analyst report from Fundamental Research.



Corporate Update

Click here for a pre-recorded corporate update between Judson Culter, CEO at Rover, and U.S. stock-commodity TV journalist personality, Maurice Jackson, of Proven and Probable.

Analyst Report

Fundamental Research Corp. (“FRC”) has published their updated analyst report on Rover, including a positive rating, dated December 1, 2022. The report can be accessed here.

FRC is one of the largest issuer-paid independent stock market research firms in the world, with a 19-year track record of covering 650+ companies. As of November 28, 2022, FRC’s top picks were up 41% on average since the initiation of coverage*. FRC provides fee-based coverage. Their analysts are sought after by the media and at conferences to give their opinions on the market, current topics of interest such as the direction of commodity prices, and top stock picks.

*Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states “we are developing a lithium mining project in Nevada that has the potential to help fill-in the major supply shortage coming for lithium beginning in H2-2026*. Development of critical mineral projects here in North America is a matter of national security. Mining stocks and the mining sector need to get a second look from domestic investors right now given the global geopolitical climate we’re living in. We welcome due diligence calls on our mining resource development projects. Companies like Rover are subject to naked-short selling and potential malicious trading practises that can be orchestrated by hostile foreign regimes. Rover relies on the support of domestic investors to help sustain uninterrupted development of its resource projects. China’s battery companies are targeting Europe and are forecasted to account for approximately 30% of Europe’s battery production by 2030*.”

*Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, U.K.

New Office Phone Number

Our main office number has recently changed to +1-778-754-2855.

U.S. Trading Ticker

The Company now trades under the ticker ROVMF on the OTCQB.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. Rover is currently focussed on the development of a claystone lithium project in southwest Nevada, USA. Plans for 2023 include a 1,200-meter reverse circulation drill program at the Let’s Go Lithium project.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S.

