Ronn Torossian on Making Real Connections with Consumers

NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, PR executive, trends in the public relations industry tend to be impacted by a variety of factors from consumer preferences to shifting technology. Since all of those factors impact public relations, it's important for companies to be able to adapt to changes and keep track of the latest trends in the industry.

Authenticity

One of the best ways for companies to promote themselves and reach their target audiences is through authenticity, especially during a time when fake news and disinformation are prevalent. These days, most people and companies are no longer competing over who can access the most information; instead, they're competing over who can access the right sources or correct information. This is why companies need to ensure that they have an authentic voice, as well as an authentic way that they can connect with their target audiences. Today, practically every online statement made gets double and even triple-checked for facts, so companies can't afford to make any mistakes. Doing so can end up damaging the reputation a company has already established.

Torossian says this drive toward authenticity is a result of the shift toward content marketing efforts, as well as the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the pandemic. Various tools and technology help companies learn more about their target audiences than ever before, however, they still need to ensure that they're able to make human connections with their potential customers, which is not possible to achieve through artificial intelligence. Not to mention the fact that many consumers are a lot more suspicious and critical of the information that they come across because of the abundance of disinformation in digital spaces, so they seek authenticity and facts-based truth.

Human focus

Another way that companies can reach their target audiences more effectively is by focusing on human experiences, which have a big impact on audiences all over the world. Instead of focusing on specific events, companies have started focusing on individual people, which means they must invest in openly communicating with potential customers across a variety of communication channels. This movement toward focusing on people has become a very popular promotional tool and trend for several businesses, because it's able to secure the acceptance of a variety of cultures and reach audiences in different ways all over the world, in real time. Most real world and digital experiences for people have been a highlight for many companies in the last couple of years, despite the global pandemic, and the rise in globalization.