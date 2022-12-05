CCell wins Power System Product of the Year at Elektra Awards

CCell is reversing global coastal erosion by accelerating the growth of new coral reefs using renewable energy and Vicor power modules

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass. , Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCell, whose mission is to combat coastal erosion by working in harmony with marine habitats, won the 2022 Elektra Award for Power System Product of the Year Nov. 30 in London – beating out 13 competing entries. CCell, based in the United Kingdom, is committed to mitigating coastal erosion by maintaining an eco-friendly approach to saving coastal environments and protecting communities around the world.



Over 51% of global coastlines are being eroded due to climate change, which is gradually undermining coastal communities and their livelihoods. CCell, using renewable energy and innovative power conversion technology, induces electrolysis of seawater to combat erosion and save communities.

CCell uses Vicor’s Factorized Power Architecture to manage the wide input voltage derived from wave and solar power sources and deliver the output voltage required for an optimum electrolysis process. This power module forms part of a platform, called CCell Sense, which also enables the remote real-time monitoring of marine ecosystems to restore habitats and the health of near-shore ocean environments.

CCell’s reef growing system is based on the electrolysis of seawater to deposit calcium carbonate (limestone) on large steel frames which function as anodes and cathodes (electrodes) and give the new reef its early structure. The technique is revolutionary in that instead of hundreds of years, it takes just four months to produce incredibly strong limestone rock on which coral can grow.

“It’s an honor to be selected for this award and be recognized for this work which we at CCell are so passionate about,” said Dr. Will Bateman, CEO of CCell. “We are fortunate to work with some very innovative partners and Vicor has been indispensable. They help us deliver the precise power needed to enable limestone to form enduring, sustainable digital living barrier reefs.”

About Vicor

For over 40 years, Vicor has provided best-in-class, high-density power modules from its automated manufacturing operations in Andover, MA. Vicor’s Andover facilities have recently been expanded to include the first vertically integrated ChiP™ fab designed to support a new era of power module performance and scalability.

Vicor’s leadership in high-performance power conversion topologies and high efficiency power distribution architectures enables customers to achieve superior products with scalable, modular power system solutions from source to point-of-load. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com

Vicor and ChiP™ are registered trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

