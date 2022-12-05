Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,471 in the last 365 days.

CCell wins Power System Product of the Year at Elektra Awards

CCell is reversing global coastal erosion by accelerating the growth of new coral reefs using renewable energy and Vicor power modules

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass. , Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCell, whose mission is to combat coastal erosion by working in harmony with marine habitats, won the 2022 Elektra Award for Power System Product of the Year Nov. 30 in London – beating out 13 competing entries. CCell, based in the United Kingdom, is committed to mitigating coastal erosion by maintaining an eco-friendly approach to saving coastal environments and protecting communities around the world.

Over 51% of global coastlines are being eroded due to climate change, which is gradually undermining coastal communities and their livelihoods. CCell, using renewable energy and innovative power conversion technology, induces electrolysis of seawater to combat erosion and save communities.

CCell uses Vicor’s Factorized Power Architecture to manage the wide input voltage derived from wave and solar power sources and deliver the output voltage required for an optimum electrolysis process. This power module forms part of a platform, called CCell Sense, which also enables the remote real-time monitoring of marine ecosystems to restore habitats and the health of near-shore ocean environments.

CCell’s reef growing system is based on the electrolysis of seawater to deposit calcium carbonate (limestone) on large steel frames which function as anodes and cathodes (electrodes) and give the new reef its early structure. The technique is revolutionary in that instead of hundreds of years, it takes just four months to produce incredibly strong limestone rock on which coral can grow.  

“It’s an honor to be selected for this award and be recognized for this work which we at CCell are so passionate about,” said Dr. Will Bateman, CEO of CCell. “We are fortunate to work with some very innovative partners and Vicor has been indispensable. They help us deliver the precise power needed to enable limestone to form enduring, sustainable digital living barrier reefs.”

About Vicor
For over 40 years, Vicor has provided best-in-class, high-density power modules from its automated manufacturing operations in Andover, MA. Vicor’s Andover facilities have recently been expanded to include the first vertically integrated ChiP™ fab designed to support a new era of power module performance and scalability.

Vicor’s leadership in high-performance power conversion topologies and high efficiency power distribution architectures enables customers to achieve superior products with scalable, modular power system solutions from source to point-of-load. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com
Vicor and ChiP™ are registered trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

Contact:
Stephen Germino
Media Relations & PR, Director, Vicor Corporation
978 749.8243
sgermino@vicorpower.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11e375b5-31ff-4d57-aec4-1c59c2f730ad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e07da582-00e8-42c5-99ea-e23338f28935

 


Primary Logo

CCell: 2022 Elektra Award Recipient

CCell won the 2022 Elektra Award for Power System Product of the Year Nov. 30 in London. Katrine Deeks, Chief Marketing Officer at CCell, received the award. CCell, whose mission is to combat coastal erosion by working in harmony with marine habitats, was selected from a highly competitive field of 13 other entries. Alongside Deeks is Alex Price, Sr. Marketing Manager, Vicor Corporation. Vicor, the high-performance power module company headquartered in Andover, Mass., has offices globally.
CCell Tackles Coral Reef Erosion

CCell, using renewable energy and innovative power conversion technology, induces electrolysis of seawater to combat erosion and save communities and their livelihoods.

You just read:

CCell wins Power System Product of the Year at Elektra Awards

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.