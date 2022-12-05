Corona Extra’s Iconic “O’Tannenpalm” Holiday Spot Inspires New AR Experience

The brand reimagines classic tree lots with an immersive digital experience, offering consumers a chance to interact with the visually enthralling Corona Feliz Navidad world and win their own mini O’Tannenpalm tree

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Corona Extra is bringing Feliz Navidad festivities directly to consumers in augmented reality with the O’Tannenpalm’s Tree Lot. The immersive and interactive experience transports fans into a Corona-themed winter wonderland full of surprising and delightful interactive experiences, helping infuse their homes with “La Vida Más Fina” all season long.



The experience pays homage to the iconic fan favorite Corona Extra “O’Tannenpalm” commercial, which has run each year during the holiday season since its debut in 1990. Like the ad, the virtual experience puts a refreshing spin on the classic holiday tradition. At O’Tannenpalm’s Tree Lot, fans can explore and interact with a variety of exciting holiday elements, including a surprise grand finale activated only by introducing a real bottle of Corona to the scene. In addition to all the festive music, lights, snow and, of course, limes, fans can audition a virtual holiday palm in their own space and then enter to win the real 10-inch decorated mini-tree, delivered directly to their home via Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes. Consumers can also visit the gift shop and purchase Feliz Navidad merch directly from the O’Tannenpalm Tree Lot.

“We’re thrilled to release a refreshing digital experience this Feliz Navidad season and provide Corona Extra fans instant access to the virtual O’Tannenpalm Tree Lot anytime, anyplace,” Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, said. “This unique experience allows consumers to kick back and immerse themselves in the ‘La Vida Más Fina’ spirit during the hectic holiday season.”

Every day from November 3 through December 31, the brand is rewarding lucky Corona drinkers over the age of 21 the opportunity to win a Feliz Navidad mini-palm tree. To enter for a chance to win, consumers can visit the experience and keep an eye out for the call-to-action posts from @CoronaUSA on Instagram.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter the Corona Holiday 2022 Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes. Instant Win Game is open only to legal residents of the 49 United States (excluding NJ) and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of New Jersey, who are 21 years of age or older. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey and where prohibited; Sweepstakes is void outside of New Jersey and where prohibited. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 11/3/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 12/31/22. The Corona Holiday 2022 Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol is awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaHoliday.dja.com.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

