Endocrine Testing Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global endocrine testing market is expected to reach USD 17.84 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by increased demand for diagnostic services, rising prevalence of endocrine disorders, and technological advancements in endocrine testing.

Endocrine testing is a type of laboratory test used to measure the levels of hormone concentrations in the body. It is used to diagnose a variety of disorders, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, metabolic syndromes, and growth hormone deficiencies. Endocrine tests are important for the diagnosis and management of endocrine-related disorders, as well as for monitoring the effects of treatment.

The rising prevalence of endocrine disorders, such as diabetes and thyroid disorders, is a major driver of the endocrine testing market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes affected over 422 million people in 2014, and the number is expected to rise to over 629 million people by 2045. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of obesity, which is associated with an increased risk of endocrine disorders, is also driving the growth of the market.

In terms of product, the endocrine testing market is segmented into assays, instruments, and reagents. The assays segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, due to its widespread use in the diagnosis of endocrine disorders.

Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, due to the high volume of diagnostic tests being conducted in hospitals.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare system, the presence of a large patient population, and the increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders in the region.

The major players operating in the endocrine testing market are Abott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., and Diazyme Laboratories.

The Brainy Insights has segmented the global endocrine testing market as follows:

Global Endocrine Testing Market by Test:

• Follicle stimulating hormone(FSH)

• Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

• Thyroid Stimulating Hormone(TSH)

• Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS)

• Prolactin

• Progesterone

• Insulin

• Cortisol

• Testosterone

• Estradiol(E2)

• Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Global Endocrine Testing Market by Diagnostic Technology:

• Immunoassay

• Clinical Chemistry

• Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody

• Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

Global Endocrine Testing Market by End User:

• Hospitals

• Physicians Offices

• Health Care Centers

• Commercial Laboratories

