Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market 2022 Development Strategy, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global building automation & control systems (BACS) market is anticipated to reach USD 168.93 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.72% from 2021 to 2028. Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) are used to control and monitor a building’s systems and equipment, such as heating, cooling, ventilation, lighting, access control, and security systems. These systems can be integrated with other automation systems, such as Building Management Systems (BMS) and Building Information Modeling (BIM).

The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries is a major factor driving the growth of the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market. The demand for energy-efficient systems is being driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of energy efficiency and the need to reduce energy costs. In addition, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled systems is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for intelligent and connected building solutions, such as smart buildings and smart homes, is driving the growth of the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market. Smart buildings use integrated systems to control lighting, HVAC, and security systems. The increasing demand for these systems is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based systems and the growing popularity of home automation systems, such as smart thermostats, are expected to drive the growth of the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market. The growth of the market is also being driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in the commercial and residential sectors.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market is segmented into HVAC, lighting, and security & access control systems. By application, the market is segmented into commercial and residential.

By region, the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions as well as the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in the region, as well as the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled systems, are driving the growth of the market.

Major Players

The major players in the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) market are Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), United Technologies Corporation (US), Crestron Electronics Inc. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Legrand S.A. (France), Hubbell Incorporated (US), and Emerson Electric Co. (US).

