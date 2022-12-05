Beer Processing Market 2022 Supply Chain Analysis, Demand and Import/Export Details 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beer processing market is expected to reach USD 911.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period 2021-2028. A key factor driving the growth of the global beer processing market is the increasing popularity of craft beer. Craft beer has experienced an unprecedented surge in demand, particularly among young consumers, owing to its unique taste and aroma. The demand for craft beer is further driven by its wide availability, as it can be found in almost every country across the world. In addition, the growing number of craft breweries and the availability of locally produced beer are expected to fuel the growth of the global beer processing market.

The increasing disposable income of consumers and the rising number of bars, pubs, and restaurants are also fueling the demand for beer. In addition, the increasing number of festivals and events, such as Oktoberfest, is further driving the growth of the global beer processing market.

Get the inside scoop with Sample report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12550

However, the market is expected to be hindered by the presence of stringent government regulations, particularly in developed countries, which are aimed at curbing the consumption of alcoholic beverages. In addition, the increasing popularity of low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is expected to hamper the growth of the global beer processing market.

The global beer processing market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the global beer processing market has been divided into lager beer, ale beer, and others. The lager beer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its widespread popularity among consumers. In addition, lager beer is widely available in the market, which is further driving the growth of the segment.

By application, the global beer processing market has been classified into on-trade and off-trade. The on-trade segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of bars, pubs, and restaurants across the world.

By region, the global beer processing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Check complete table of contents with list of table and figures @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/beer-processing-market-12550

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for craft beer in the region. The increasing number of craft breweries in the U.S. is further driving the growth of the beer processing market in North America.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest beer processing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for beer in the region. The increasing number of bars, pubs, and restaurants in Europe is further driving the growth of the regional market.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income of consumers and the growing demand for beer in the region.

The key players in the global beer processing market are Carlsberg A/S (Denmark), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Asahi Breweries Ltd. (Japan), Kirin Brewery Company Ltd. (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (U.S.), United Breweries Group (India), Boston Beer Company (U.S.), Duvel Moortgat (Belgium), and Pabst Brewing Company (U.S.).

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12550

Get more insights from The Brainy Insights:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/10/2401321/0/en/Pet-Meal-Kit-Delivery-Market-Size-to-Hit-USD-9-06-Billion-by-2030-Exhibit-15-2-CAGR-Increased-Awareness-of-Dog-s-Companionship-Rising-Pet-Humanization-to-Fuel-Market-Growth-The-Bra.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/05/04/2435795/0/en/Food-Extrusion-Market-to-Reach-USD-100-73-Billion-by-2030-Rising-Demand-for-Processed-Packaged-Food-in-Western-Nations-to-Bolster-Growth-says-The-Brainy-Insights.html

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients’ objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients’ specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients’ requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

