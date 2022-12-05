Abrasives Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global abrasives market is expected to reach USD 66.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Abrasives are materials used to finish, shape, and polish various surfaces by rubbing or grinding against them. This can be done with various types of abrasive materials and tools, such as diamond grinding wheels, sandpaper, and buffing pads. Abrasives are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, construction, and furniture manufacturing.

The report states that increasing demand from the automotive industry is a major factor driving the growth of the abrasives market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using abrasive materials and tools to improve the quality of their products. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is also driving the growth of the abrasives market, as abrasive materials and tools are used to polish and finish electronic components.

The report also states that the increasing demand for green abrasives, such as organic abrasives, is expected to drive the growth of the market. Organic abrasives are made from natural materials, such as plant and animal extracts, and offer superior performance and environmental friendliness compared to traditional abrasives.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including key trends and drivers, market segmentation, competitive landscape, and regional analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the abrasives market, including 3M, Saint-Gobain, Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Dow Chemical Company.

The Brainy Insights has segmented the global abrasives market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global Abrasives Market by Raw Material:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Abrasives Market by Type:

• Coated Abrasives

• Bonded Abrasives

• Super Abrasives

Global Abrasives Market by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Machinery

• Metal Fabrication

• Electrical & Electronics Equipment

• Others

