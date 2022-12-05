WIMI Hologram Academy: Multi-Dimensional Holographic Vision Opens A New Chapter In Cyberspace Mapping

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIMI Hologram Academy, working in partnership with the Holographic Science Innovation Center, has written a new technical article describing their research in cyberspace mapping. This article follows below:

With the development of information technology, the global network has covered many fields of human production and life. Especially in recent years, 5G network, big data, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and other emerging information technologies have been rapidly popularized and promoted. Scientists from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI) further promoted the computerization and networking of physical space. Cyberspace is gradually becoming a holographic mapping of physical space, which consists of the Internet, communication networks, computer systems, automated control systems, digital devices and the applications, services and data they carry. The cyberspace carries a wide distribution and a large number of information assets.

WIMI Hologram Academy has been exploring the application of holographic vision and other technologies in the field of cyberspace to develop the application of high-precision, intelligent holographic technology, and to expand and deepen the research field of cyberspace mapping. The Academy has conducted in-depth research on the synergy of the interaction between holographic technology and geography, and has proposed a new concept of cyberspace technology: Multi-Dimensional Holographic Visual Mapping. It can solve spatial problems by 1)analyzing multi-source data, that is, superimposed drawing plus holographic spatial-temporal modeling to achieve multi-dimensional holographic visual mapping, and by 2)constructing a fine grid over the relevant area, and then interpolating between the observed data points by making predictions at each point on the grid. If there is a set of explanatory or predictor variables at each point of the measurement location and grid, then a regression model can be used to generate predictions. The model under this item also needs to provide a measure of uncertainty in any predictions, since the desired output is not observed at all possible locations. In this practice, the Academy considers generating a spatial data set and, starting with the use of known methods, attempts to fit linear models to this spatial data, identifying any problems with this approach and motivating the need to go beyond these holographic models. Through web-based multi-source big data crawling techniques, statistical analysis techniques and holographic visualization techniques, a multi-dimensional holographic visualization of regional spatial-temporal compression is achieved by drawing "holographic spatial-temporal maps". On this basis, the Academy also intends to combine AI algorithms and multi-domain overlay and comprehensive mapping to build a holographic map of cyberspace resources, and apply the holographic map on demand according to different scenarios and goals, so that the mapping capability can be continuously improved through iterative evolution.

Dr. Yao of WIMI Hologram Academy believes that cyberspace mapping technology should take cyberspace resources as the object, based on holographic technology, computer science, network science, mapping science and information science, and adopt technologies such as network detection, network analysis, entity positioning, geographic mapping and GIS to obtain the physical resources in cyberspace by means of detection, acquisition, processing, analysis and display and virtual resources in cyberspace location, attributes and topology (network interconnection structure), and map them to geographic space, map its coordinates, topology, surrounding environment and other information in the form of maps or other visualization and show the relevant situation, according to the theory and technology of spatial analysis and application.

At the same time, WIMI Hologram Academy also upgrades its holographic technology, computer vision, AI algorithms, detection technology, analysis technology, positioning technology, verification technology, mapping technology and application technology, using the cycle process of "detection, analysis, location, mapping, application" to collaboratively detect various cyberspace resources. The data detected are fused and analyzed, and multi-domain holographic mapping is performed to form a knowledge base of holographic cyberspace resources. On this basis, the holographic map of cyberspace resources is constructed through multi-domain overlay and integrated mapping, and the holographic map is applied on demand according to different scenarios and geographic targets, and the mapping capability is continuously improved through iterative evolution.

The Academy hopes to construct a holographic map linking cyberspace and the real world, which is of great importance for mastering the global cybersecurity situation and improving the ability of social governance in cyberspace.

Founded in August 2020, WIMI Hologram Academy is dedicated to holographic AI vision exploration and researches basic science and innovative technologies, driven by human vision. The Holographic Science Innovation Center, in partnership with WIMI Hologram Academy, is committed to exploring the unknown technology of holographic AI vision, attracting, gathering, and integrating relevant global resources and superior forces, promoting comprehensive innovation with scientific and technological innovation as the core, and carrying out basic science and innovative technology research.

