Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market Size, Report, Share, Industry Trends and Opportunities 2022-2029

Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market by Component (Solutions, Services) Organization Size, (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End-User (Telecom & ITeS, BFSI) Region and Forecast Report, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market.

The global Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market is projected to reach USD 103.15 Million by 2029 from USD 22.30 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2029.

Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market Overview

A digital workspace is a technological framework that manages and centrally controls an organization's IT assets, such as applications, data, and endpoints. A digital workspace also provides users with access to applications at any time, from any location, using any device, whether those applications are on-premises or in one or more clouds.

Employees can work more efficiently with digital workplace software that does not interfere with current operations. With the help of digital workplace software, employee-friendly environments with a good work-life balance can be created. It provides value-added disruption to the workplace that standard workplace service models cannot accommodate. As the world becomes more digital, the demand for digital workplace software grows.

Digital workplaces are a major trend in business enterprises where employees are involved in their jobs through the use of cutting-edge digital technology. Digital workplaces have become more common in recent years. This accelerated change is attributed to the emergence of three key trends: the need for space, information overload, and workforce demographics.

Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services Unified Communications as a Service Enterprise Mobility Management Services Others



In 2022, the solution segment will account for 67.6% of the market. End-user adoption of workplace solutions such as social and collaborative tools, cloud storage tools, and content management systems to improve resource usage and productivity is driving the segment growth.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period, . Despite their limited organizational infrastructure, SMEs are rapidly deploying digital workplace services. It provides several benefits to SMEs, including increased workforce productivity and business efficiency, desk-based operations that are mobilized, a shorter time to market, lower costs, and a better customer experience.

By End-User

Telecom & ITeS

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare

Others

In 2022, the IT & telecom segment is expected to account for 22.8% of total revenue. Remote working, increasing adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS), and BYOD in countries such as the United States, Canada, India, China, and Australia have led to an increase in the adoption of digital workplace solutions in the IT & telecom industry.





Regional Insights

The United States is expected to dominate the market in 2022, with a revenue share of 15.2%. The increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, BYOD, and enterprise mobility management solutions, among others, can be attributed to the growth of the digital workplace industry in the United States.

The digital workplace market in India is expected to reach 10.5% in 2022, and this trend is expected to continue, owing to the rapid adoption of digitization by various industry sectors and the growing adoption of cloud platforms among Indian enterprises.

The European region has a high potential for growth due to factors such as the growing acceptance of digital workplace solutions across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and the IT sector.

Strategic Digital Workplace Trends for 2022

·Cloud-based collaboration solutions: Employees can work from anywhere in the world, at any time of day, thanks to these technologies. They also contribute to cost savings by eliminating the need for physical office space.

·Adaptive AI: By automating simple tasks, providing real-time feedback, and providing predictive analytics, these tools are intended to help employees be more productive and efficient.

·Hyperautomation: Businesses can automate more tasks and processes than ever before, increasing efficiency and productivity, lowering costs, and even improving customer service and satisfaction.

· Data privacy & security: As more businesses transition to a hybrid workforce, educating employees on how to maintain the company's information has become more important than ever.

· Cross-application integrations & workflows: This means that employees must be able to access data and applications from a variety of sources and seamlessly navigate between them.

·Sustainable technology: Sustainable technology solutions can help businesses save energy and water, reduce waste, and reduce emissions. Businesses are increasingly seeking methods to reduce their environmental impact.

·Mobile-optimized workplace: The shift toward remote work and a hybrid workforce has resulted in an increase in the number of work apps designed with mobile optimization in mind. Work apps optimized for mobile devices enable users to stay productive even while on the go.

·Adoption of metaverse technologies: Metaverse technologies are digital platforms that enable users to virtually create, interact with, and share content.

Competitive Insights



Some of the major companies in the global digital workplace/ digital workspace market report include IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Wipro Ltd., DXC Technology Company, NTT DATA, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Citrix Systems, Inc., Unisys, Capgemini, and Cognizant, HCL Technologies Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Trianz, Mphasis, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited

Unisys, Accenture, Compucom, Stefanini, Getronics, Computacenter

May 13, 2022: Wipro announces a 5-year partnership with Scantia to transform the digital workplace. In relation to this partnership, Wipro will leverage its ecosystem of local and global partners to digitalize its services and future-proof Scania’s workplace.

·June 9, 2022: Infosys and TK Elevator Announce Strategic CollaborationTo revamp Digital Workplace Management, Network Security, and IT Infrastructure, powered by Infosys Cobalt

Sep 14, 2022: HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, has launched an updated version of HCL AEX™, an end-to-end digital workplace solution to manage growing IT complexity, transform employee experience, and foster productivity.

