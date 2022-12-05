Smart for Life Announces New Corporate Headquarters

Consolidation of Corporate Operations Will Drive Greater Efficiencies and Cost Savings

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced the consolidation of operations with relocation of its corporate headquarters to 990 S Rogers Circle, Suite 3, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Consistent with the Company’s M&A strategy and goal of streamlining operations to leverage synergies of its combined companies, the new headquarters consists of corporate offices, a new fulfillment and call center, as well as additional warehouse space.



“Relocation of our corporate headquarters is another key step in executing operating efficiency and cost-savings strategies, as we continue to drive growth both organically and through acquisitions,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “We have been operating multiple offices in Southern Florida, in addition to a third-party fulfillment center, all of which will now be under one roof. We also expect to benefit from further economies of scale as the new headquarters will also provide us with the capacity to support future acquisitions which we believe is important given our track record of acquiring complementary businesses at attractive valuations. We expect that the consolidation of our operations should result in improved profitability in future quarters as we continue to reduce costs and grow our top-line revenue. We look forward to making progress towards our goal of reaching $100 million in annualized revenue in 2023.”

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-nine months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

