The Sustainable Green Team Joins the OTCQX Best Market

/EIN News/ -- Company's Common Stock will Continue to Trade under Existing Ticker Symbol “SGTM”

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTCQX: SGTM), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market effective as of the open of trading today, December 5, 2022.

The Sustainable Green Team upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market and will continue to trade under its existing “SGTM” ticker symbol. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Tony Raynor, Chief Executive Officer of The Sustainable Green Team, commented, “Joining the QTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for our Company. Our team has worked hard to meet the requirements and criteria to qualify, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest regulatory and compliance standards. We believe that the broader exposure afforded by this change to a higher tier market will raise our visibility within the investment community and assist in increasing the liquidity of our common stock and ultimately create shareholder value.”

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, and food stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large and small scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale. HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports.

The Company plans to make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities as well as to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land. For more information, go to: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by SGTM and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SGTM’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for SGTM’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact: