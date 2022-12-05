iBio® to Showcase the RubrYc® Discovery Engine During Poster Presentations at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference 2022

/EIN News/ -- BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, announced today it will present two posters at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference 2022 [AE&T] in San Diego, California, December 4-8. The AE&T Conference features the latest science and research in antibody engineering, design, and selection to drive commercial advances in fields such as immuno-oncology.



iBio will highlight applications of iBio's artificial intelligence-powered RubrYc Discovery Engine in the following posters:

" Epitope-Targeted Antibody Discovery with AI-Designed Structural Immunogens," including applications for two challenging targets, a PD-1 Agonist and the EGFRvIII tumor-specific epitope, presented by Alexander Taguchi, Ph.D., Director of Machine Learning.

including applications for two challenging targets, a PD-1 Agonist and the EGFRvIII tumor-specific epitope, presented by Alexander Taguchi, Ph.D., Director of Machine Learning. "Fully Human & Developable Antibody Optimization Libraries Using Human Sequence-Trained AI and Mammalian Display," demonstrating the identification of a more potent PD-1 Agonist antibody, a CCR8 ADCC Cell Killing Assay, and use of the EGFRvIII tumor-specific epitope to target and kill tumor cells while preserving healthy cells, presented by Matthew Greving, Ph.D., Vice President of Platform Technology and Machine Learning.

The RubrYc Discovery Engine is designed to tackle complex and challenging drug targets with the goal of developing safer and more effective immunotherapies for difficult-to-treat cancers. By combining proprietary epitope steering with an advanced library, the RubrYc Discovery Engine consistently delivers hits on difficult targets in a fraction of the time of traditional lead optimization.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com .

