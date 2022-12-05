3D Avatar Solution Market Size to Reach USD 544.87 Million by 2028

Rising Gaming & Fashion Industries to Provide Growth Opportunities for 3D Avatar Solution Market During 2022–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 3D avatar is a virtual representation of humans that is developed to help improve business applications such as sizing & fitting, game development, and healthcare research. The rising adoption of digitalization and advanced technologies across industries such as fashion, gaming, media & entertainment, and healthcare is propelling the demand for 3D avatars. 3D avatar solutions help create an efficient and realistic human model, thereby driving the 3D avatar solution market growth.

MotionWerx LLC, Texel Inc LLC, Osensus GmbH, Bodygee AG, Polyga Inc, IN3D Inc, TG3D Studio Inc, Itseez3D Inc, 3D Generation GmbH, and NeXR Technologies SE are a few of the key 3D avatar solution market players profiled during the study. Several other important 3D avatar solution market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

Market Size Value in - US$ 106.43 Million in 2022

Market Size Value by - US$ 544.87 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2022-2028

Base Year - 2022

No. of Pages - 158

No. of Tables - 83

No. of Charts & Figures - 83

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Component, Model, and End User

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted European countries, including Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and Russia. These countries have also experienced severe challenges in terms of economy and consumer spending. This has also influenced the business & trade activities and corporate working model, which further necessitated staying at home. Thus, staying at home has accelerated the usage of gaming apps and smartphone software. The rising use of these applications and software during the pandemic has enhanced the demand for gaming apps, which consist of 3D avatars; thus, the need for 3D avatars has increased. Also, the growing demand for 3D avatars has surged in the fashion, entertainment, and gaming industries. In the fashion industry, the 3D model helped fashion professionals to launch their products with accurate measurements. In the entertainment industry, the creator was able to create new movies using 3D avatars, as group gathering was not allowed. Thus, all these factors have supported the 3D avatar solution market growth during the pandemic.

The Europe 3D avatar solution market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The fashion industry in the region has experienced rapid growth owing to rapidly changing fashion trends in countries such as France and Italy. The adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, and other digital technologies in the fashion industry enables brands to customize their offering according to consumer’s needs, which is driving the industry’s growth. For instance, fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Balenciaga adopted 3D avatar technologies for various promotional events in the metaverse. In 2021, Balenciaga, in partnership with Fortnite, organized a virtual boutique for the gamers. The players were allowed to purchase digital outfits by trying them out in changing booths through their 3D avatars. Similarly, in 2021, Gucci collaborated with Roblox to organize an art exhibition for the promotion of their brands. Gucci allowed the participants to purchase their digital products to customize their blank avatars. This rising adoption of 3D avatars in the fashion industry is expected to offer business opportunities to the 3D avatar solution market players, thereby contributing to the growth of the 3D avatar solution market.

