Logistics Automation Market & Its Impact On The Development Growth Strategies

Logistics Automation Market & Its Impact On The Development Growth StrategiesGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year the automation techniques have started to show their early gains in the market. On Monday, AWL India announced that it will increase the automation usage in their operations by over 40% than the previous year. “AWL India plans to take more robotic and automation techniques into usage because of their responsiveness and efficiency. Not only does it help us in improving the efficiency of our operations but it also eliminates the risk of human errors from the entire supply chain.” says Rahul Mehra, CEO of AWL India.
AWL India understands that logistics automations play an important role in shaping the overall economic prosperity of the country. In August 2022, AWL India joined hands with one of the leading research firms in the country and gained access to the most advanced automation techniques that are there in the logistics and supply chain industry.
“The future of the supply chain industry lies in the hands of automation. Also, the industry will be shaped by machines and data driven robots in the future.” - Rahul Mehra, CEO, AWL India.
This year, AWL India introduces the latest technological advancements in the supply chain industry that has made a positive impact on the development of growth strategies of various businesses. “In today’s time, automation advancements have helped us improve the logistics operations for organisations” says Rituraj Pankaj, CTO, AWL India. “Every year, AWL India invests approximately $2 Million per year on technological advancements to provide our customers with the most advanced automation techniques.”
The money invested by AWL India in these researches reflects in the procedures that take place within a warehouse or utility distribution centre, as well as during the transportation process. Automated guided vehicles, robotic arms, multi-purpose robots, RFID tunnels, Drones, Hand Held Devices, barcode scanners, are a few of the automation technologies to name out of the multiple automation technologies that AWL India uses in its operations.
Not only these technologies have proven to be more productive and time saving but are also cost efficient in this high inflation environment. These automation techniques can also work along with your existing workforce which helps in delivering utmost customer satisfaction while also improving the scope of growth strategies for business operations. It is believed that by the end of 2026, the global warehouse market automation is predicted to increase by $25.75 Billion at an annual CAGR of 10.41%.
