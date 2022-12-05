Wozair Group Acquires North Sea Ventilation and Air Conditioning Ltd
Wozair a global manufacturer of HVAC equipment in the energy and marine industries completed its acquisition of North Sea Ventilation and Air Conditioning
We all feel a great sense of optimism and enthusiasm working together to achieve this, particularly in the expanding energy and marine HVAC markets.”GILLINGHAM, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wozair Energy Holdings Limited, one of the largest global manufacturers of HVAC equipment in the energy and marine industries, announced that it has recently completed its acquisition of North Sea Ventilation and Air Conditioning Limited (NSV & AC).
— Simon Collins and Paul Azzopardi, main shareholders
This asset purchase, coupled with the majority acquisition of Thermoplant Offshore Services Limited (TOSL) in 2019, means that Wozair and its partners can together provide an unrivalled service of specialist ventilation equipment to the energy and marine industries on a worldwide basis with reduced competition in the market.
Two of the Directors of TOSL, Tony Williams and Kevin Atkinson, assisted greatly in the restructure and continue to uphold the day-to-day running of the business, as well as organising staff, services and procurement activities after the acquisition.
Furthermore, the actual asset purchase was completed in record time with the help of the two main shareholders of Wozair, Simon Collins and Paul Azzopardi, their in-depth industry knowledge and over 50-years’ combined experience in this very specialised HVAC field proving useful in negotiating, funding and concluding the purchase quickly so as to minimise disruption.
NSV & AC has re-employed around 20 staff and successfully turned £1.5 million of work-in-progress into complete projects for customers.
The combined shareholders of the newly formed company are beyond excited to start forging a new era of stability, growth and expansion from this point onwards, stating: “We think we all feel a great sense of optimism and enthusiasm working together to achieve this, particularly in the expanding energy and marine HVAC markets. This will also bring with it scope and opportunity for advancement of staff within the companies.”
Wozair has hit the ground running in its goal to reach ever greater growth and is in the process of securing new and improved premises for the relocation of the NSV & AC business by the end of December 2022. By bringing all parts of the business in close proximity, resources can be shared and optimised whilst still retaining TOSL and NSV’s individual identities, brands, histories and expertise.
Originally founded in 1986 as Waterloo Air Technology, Wozair Energy Holdings Limited has expanded from the UK to have offices and factories across the globe, including Singapore, Houston and Dubai. It has an extensive product catalogue, ranging from blast dampers to refrigeration units and everything in between, as well as providing engineering and site service solutions. This puts it in a capable position of meeting customer requirements in a variety of expanding sectors and environments.
North Sea Ventilation and Air Conditioning Limited is a specialist supplier of HVAC and refrigeration equipment and systems. Originally formed to serve North Sea oil and gas industries operating in the world's most hostile conditions, today the company has a global reputation for cost efficiency, quality, reliability and customer service in all industries. The company is renowned for innovative solutions; designing, manufacturing, installing and maintaining systems for offshore and onshore energy clients worldwide.
Thermoplant Offshore Services Limited is a privately-run company with generations of expertise in providing high quality, top performance and value for money HVAC equipment. In 2019, TOSL was majority acquired by Wozair but continues to operate from its original premises in Hull, Yorkshire.
