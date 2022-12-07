Lytics Boosts Campaign Targeting with First-Party Data on Microsoft Advertising
Brands can now reach their ideal target customers in Microsoft's Advertising Platform with powerful Lytics IntegrationSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, the next generation customer data platform (CDP), today announces an integration with Microsoft Advertising, enabling Lytics customers to match lists to target their customers in the Microsoft Advertising platform, improving campaign targeting, personalization, and performance.
“Microsoft has built one of the most powerful advertising platforms in the market. We are proud to enable brands using first-party data via Lytics’ within the Microsoft Advertising platform to further improve the performance of their campaigns.” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics.
This integration utilizes the Bing Ads API to send user data which is matched to find customers on the Microsoft Advertising platform. Advertisers can use rich, behavioral-driven audiences as the target for ads, or build lookalikes of these audiences to reach more users who are likely to engage with their brand.
The integration utilizes the Bing Ads API to send user data. Marketers can import a CSV of emails, hashing non-hashed emails with SHA256 encryption, and target those customers in campaigns on the Microsoft platform.
About Lytics
As the first composable customer data platform (CDP) built for enterprises, Lytics’ vision is to fuel the world’s most customer-centric companies. Lytics provides the ultimate security and flexibility for the modern marketing and ad technology stacks, including unparalleled audience insights & AI / ML enrichments that power smarter audience identification, best-in-class media activation, and a one-of-a-kind flexible and composable architecture. Offering reverse ETL capabilities and the ability to deploy both private instance & private cloud deployments, Lytics’ unique data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement, marketing ROI, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Led by experienced executives (Webtrends, Qualtrics, Oracle, Tripwire, ZoomInfo, Simple, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Fox, Whirlpool, and many more of the world's largest and most sophisticated businesses.
