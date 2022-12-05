Inflatable Toys Market to Exceed USD 2,577.43 Million by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Inflatable Toys Market is expected to reach US$ 2,577.43 Million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “Inflatable Toys Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by End Use (Commercial and Residential), Type (Inflatable Pools, Inflatable Animals, Inflatable Balls, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),’’ the market is projected to reach US$ 2,577.43 million by 2028 from US$ 1,975.13 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Inflatable toys include products such as inflatable pools, animals, balls, castles, and play homes. These products are portable and easy to store. Moreover, they are easy to install in smaller spaces, making them suitable for residential applications. Inflatable toys are soft, elastic, and bouncy. Therefore, they are safe and preferred by the majority of the parents for their children. The rising demand for various innovative toys is projected to drive the inflatable toys market over the forecast period.

In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global inflatable toys market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is rapidly expanding across North America due to the product's widespread acceptability across the region, particularly for outdoor recreational activities. Manufacturers are also trying to increase their marketing expenses in order to raise consumer awareness of their products. Inflatable toys survive longer than other types of toys because of their great durability, lightweight, and ease of inflation and deflation. The factors mentioned above are boosting the growth of the inflatable toys market in the region.

Toys play a crucial role in a child’s physical and cognitive development. They help in developing creativity and imagination among children. Over the past few years, inflatable toys, especially inflatable pools and slides, have gained huge traction among children and parents. Children enjoy water play. Water play activities also help improve the coordination and physical fitness of children. Inflatable pools and slides are very affordable and easy to set up. Moreover, they can be easily installed in small to medium spaces, depending on the available area. Inflatable pools are portable and require very less care or maintenance. Inflatable animals are also popular among children. Inflatable animals are attractive and colorful, which appeals to children. Further, they are soft, which reduces the chances of injury. All these factors are driving the popularity of inflatable toys among parents and children, propelling the growth of the inflatable toys market.

The key players operating in the global inflatable toys market include Intex Recreation Corp.; Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.; Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd; LIttle Tikes; General Inflatables; Joyin; Omega Inflatables Factory; HearthSong; Waddle & Friends, Inc.; and Jet Creations Inc. These companies are developing innovative inflatable toys to expand their customer size and market share, and meet emerging consumer trends, which is also expected to contribute to the growth of the inflatable toys market.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on type, the market is segmented into inflatable pools, inflatable animals, inflatable balls, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the inflatable toys market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).

E-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Consumers can easily shop from a wide range of products just by sitting in their homes. Online retail platforms provide huge convenience to consumers through their home delivery services. The online sales of toys are also surging, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. According to the article published in BNN Bloomberg, the online sales of inflatable pools surged significantly in 2020 as parents sought to improve at-home entertainment and fun learning for their children due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, as the parks and schools were closed for an extended period, parents sought methods to engage their children at home. All these factors are likely to fuel the growth of the inflatable toys market in the near future.

