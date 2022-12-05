Natural Surfactants Market Worth US$ 16,069.28 Mn by 2028 | Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue and Growth

The Insight Partner

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Natural Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non ionic, and Amphoteric) and Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agriculture Chemicals, and Others)” The natural surfactants market is expected to grow from US$ 11,558.34 million in 2021 to US$ 16,069.28 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Natural Surfactants Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Natural surfactants are manufactured by using feedstocks obtained from renewable sources. The market for natural surfactants is highly competitive due to the presence of many regional and global players. Players operating in the natural surfactants market are competing with each other based on product quality, price, and product differentiation. Market players are also focusing on adopting different strategies to stand out as strong competitors in the market.

In recent years, natural surfactants have been increasingly attracting the interest of the scientific and industrial community. Interest in using natural surfactants has been progressively escalating owing to their eco-friendly nature, selectivity, and performance under critical circumstances. Natural surfactants are highly used in different applications, including detergents, cosmetics, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, pulp and paper, and metal processing.

Natural Surfactants Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few players operating in the global natural surfactants market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., KAO Corporation, Lankem Ltd., Solvay S.A., Arkema, Stepan Company, and Evonik Industries AG. Players operating in the natural surfactants maket are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Natural Surfactants Market

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the natural surfactant market has been mainly driven by their increasing use in various industries such as personal care, detergents, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and others. However, in 2020, various industries had to slow down their operations due to disruptions in value chains caused by the shutdown of national and international boundaries. The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions in key raw materials and hampered manufacturing processes due to restrictions imposed by government authorities in numerous countries. The demand for natural surfactants from various industries decreased owing to the shutdown of the industries.

The demand for personal hygiene and homecare goods grew due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positively impacted the production of natural surfactants for households and other applications. Moreover, the natural surfactant has a key role in combatting the pandemic. Common natural surfactants are used in soaps and other personal cleansing products, laundry detergents, and solid surface cleaners to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 and remove it from the skin and other surfaces.

Natural Surfactants Market Insights

Based on application, the global natural surfactants market is segmented into detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and others. The detergents segment held the largest market share in 2021. Detergents are commonly used at home and in different commercial places for cleaning. Sodium cocoamphoacetate and ethoxylates are widely used in detergents for domestic and industrial purposes. The high compatibility and stability of natural surfactants result in their inclusion in the formulation of laundry detergents.

The global natural surfactants market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Further, APAC held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2021. Major factors driving natural surfactants market growth in APAC are increasing their use in different application fields and innovative research on natural surfactants. The increasing use of detergents and cleaning products is creating a demand for natural surfactants. In addition, there is an increasing interest in natural beauty products and ingredients. Increasing demand for natural cosmetic products is further driving the natural surfactants market growth in the region.

