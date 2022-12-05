Insights Into The Global Smart Pills Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Smart Pills Market Report 2022” forecasts the smart pills market to reach a value of $4.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart pills market is expected to grow to $6.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The growing preference for non-invasive procedures is driving the smart pills market.

Smart Pills Market Trends

Extensive research and development are being carried out on the use of miniature chips such as Addressable Transmitters Operated as Magnetic Spins (ATOMS) which can be used as smart pills. ATOMS are silicon chip devices that use the principle of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine the location of atoms in a patient’s body using magnetic fields. ATOMS can be used in ingestible smart pills to diagnose and treat diseases from within the body. The devices can be used to monitor a patient’s gastrointestinal tract, blood, or brain. They also could measure factors that indicate the health of a patient such as pH, temperature, pressure, and sugar concentrations, and relay that information to doctors. The devices could even be instructed to release drugs. For instance, scientists at Caltech (California Institute of Technology) have developed a miniature medical chip that can be used as a smart pill.

Smart Pills Market Overview

The smart pills market consists of the sales capsule-sized ingestible medical devices with small embedded electronic products such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers. Once swallowed, the smart pill gets activated in the gut and the sensors provide information about the patient’s health parameters and the effectiveness of medication leading to more optimized therapies.

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery

• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute

• By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

• By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small bowel Diseases, and Other Disease Indications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Medtronic Plc., Olympus Medical Technology, CapsoVision, Inc., Novartis AG, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, Philips Healthcare, Microchips, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Given Imaging

The market report analyzes smart pills global market size, smart pills global market segments, smart pills global market trends, smart pills global market growth drivers, smart pills market growth across geographies, and smart pills market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

