Premier Kia Sells Electric Vehicles in the Hamden, CT Area

Premier Kia is a full-service Kia dealership offering electric vehicles to customers in the Hamden, CT area.

BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Kia is pleased to announce that they sell electric vehicles to customers in the Hamden, CT area. Electric vehicles are the wave of the future and are becoming a staple in many households. Customers can count on this Kia dealership to offer the best prices on new electric vehicles.

Premier Kia currently has 2022 and 2023 EV vehicles in stock and ready to sell, including the EV6 Wind and Niro EV Wave SUVs. These vehicles offer excellent performance and give car owners confidence that they are doing their part to protect the environment. Financing options are available to help individuals get behind the wheel of an EV vehicle. Their sales team can take prospective buyers for a test drive to show them all the fantastic features EV vehicles offer.

Premier Kia proudly serves customers in the Hamden, CT area, providing them access to the best Kia cars on the market, including the newest line of EV vehicles. Their knowledgeable sales team can answer questions and help individuals choose the perfect electric vehicle to meet their needs and budget.

Anyone interested in learning about the electric vehicles available for customers near Hamden, CT can find out more by visiting the Premier Kia website or calling 1-888-372-9696.

About Premier Kia: Premier Kia is a full-service Kia dealership offering a complete line of new Kia vehicles. In addition to new cars, customers will find many used makes and models to ensure everyone can find a vehicle that meets their needs and budget. Financing is available. Customers can trust the dealership for service and repairs.

Company: Premier Kia
Address: 205 North Main Street
City: Branford
State: CT
Zip code: 06405
Telephone number: 1-888-372-9696

Robert J. Alvine
Premier KIA
+1 888-372-9696
info@premierkiact.com
