President meets RoK-Việt Nam friendship, cooperation organisations

VIETNAM, December 5 - SEOUL — Right upon his arrival in Seoul on Sunday, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a series of meetings with organisations which have made significant contributions to the Việt Nam-Republic of Korea (RoK) friendship, economic-cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Hosting a representative of the Lý (Lee) family in the RoK, which were descendants of a fleeing Vietnamese prince in the 12th century, the President affirmed that the Vietnamese State and people are happy about and proud of the family’s success as well as contributions to both nations and their relations.

The State leader recommended they continue organising delegations to visit Việt Nam on holidays, introduce Việt Nam’s market and investment conditions, encourage Korean businesses to invest in the country, and promote Vietnamese culture among Korean people, making an important contribution to the bonding between the nations.

The representative said with the support of the Vietnamese embassy, the family’s activities for exchange and cooperation promotion have been launched smoothly and effectively.

Expressing his delight at the strong development of the nations’ ties, he wishes to receive further attention from the President and relevant Vietnamese agencies, especially regarding projects to promote Việt Nam-RoK economic and people-to-people exchanges that are being implemented by his family.

Receiving the RoK-Việt Nam Friendship Association (KOVIFA), Phúc wished and believed that the association will continue taking the lead and promoting its role in people-to-people exchange works and boosting the nations’ multifaceted collaboration.

It is also necessary to encourage Korean firms to step up investment and trade cooperation with Việt Nam; and to support the 200,000-member Vietnamese community in the RoK, especially families of Vietnamese brides married to Korean citizens, the President noted.

KOVIFA's representative hoped more assistance from Việt Nam’s competent agencies, sectors and social organisations will come in aid of its friendship exchange activities.

At the meeting with the Korea and Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA), the President suggested it further promote the two countries' cooperation plans and projects, especially in the fields of high technology, renewable energy, new environmentally friendly industries, technology transfer, and medicine in the face of epidemics.

KOVECA's representative stressed a belief that Phúc’s visits will open up key collaboration opportunities for the sides across spheres.

President Phúc also received the Korea Eminent Person Group (EPG), which former ambassadors and leading experts of the two countries in diplomacy, economy, culture and society.

He acknowledging their active works in running many research and quality exchange activities, and making of many correct assessments and substantive and meaningful proposals for strengthening the two countries' cooperative relations.

He said he believes that a report, which is currently being jointly developed by the group to be submitted to the two governments, will be of good quality and have practical value.

The EPG's representative hoped the report will make a positive contribution to the governments' policies planning to promote bilateral engagements, deepening the countries' relations toward effectiveness for the mutual benefits and for cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Also on the day, President Phúc had meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the RoK. — VNS