MALAGA, SPAIN, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain, Europe's second most visited country, hosts over 82 million people in different prestigious beaches and hotels. Among the inhabitants are 7.2 million expats, according to a study. Life in Spain is characterized by a wonderful climate, cheap cuisine, an amazing lifestyle, and a relatively affordable destination for expat retirees. This explains why many expats wish to live in Spain. In Spain, expat retirees access quality private healthcare systems, superb public transport systems including high speed trains, social security, affordable cost of living, and a better quality of life. Although life in Spain's larger cities like Madrid and Barcelona can be costly, expats working in Spain can lead a comfortable life in medium towns like Valencia and Sevilla.

This article contains detailed information to guide immigrants wishing to move to Spain to understand the benefits and downsides of living in Spain as an expat. The long-term visa Spain information, cost of living, private health insurance, and tax implication details will help you make the right decision about living in Spain as an expat or not.

Is Spain a Good Place To Live for Expats?

Spain is perceived as the world's healthiest country characterized by low living costs, affordable healthcare, a Mediterranean climate, and low crime rates that enhance the quality of life. Although only 22% of the people living in Spain as an expat speak English as a second language, it is easy to learn Spanish nie. In terms of security, Spain is ranked 24th among the world's safe and most secure countries, according to a 2020 report. The country is generally a good place to live as expats.

What are the Downsides of Living in Spain As An Expat?

Some of the downsides of living in Spain include:

· The painful bureaucracy among Spanish authorities and hardly navigable tax and immigration systems owing to the complexity in the manner of handling simple tasks and processes.

· The relaxed and easy-going Spanish language and culture may be a drawback, especially when there are urgent issues to be addressed.

· High unemployment rate and low wages drive low living costs.

· Spanish people are well-renowned for loyalty and dedication to each other. It may be difficult for an individual living in Spain as an expat to break the Spanish social security circles when looking for friends.

How Much Money Do You Need to Live Comfortably in Spain?

As an expert, you can lead a comfortable life outside a big city in Spain on a budget between $1500 to $1700 per month. The monthly budget largely depends on the city you choose to live in as an expat. Cities like Madrid and Barcelona can be expensive for expats. However, you can cut down the costs by living in medium-cost cities like Alicante, Sevilla, Valencia, or the Canary Island Tenerife. Although Madrid and Barcelona are the costliest in Spain, they are the most popular hubs for expats owing to higher employment opportunities. Expert retirees can explore cheaper destinations with excellent healthcare in Spain and affordable living cost.

What are the best cities to live in Spain as an expat retiree?

The best cities where retirees can live in Spain, remember that you need a Spanish retirement visa.

Alicante

Found in the southeast region of Spain, Spain's Costa Blanca, Alicante supports Mediterranean coast life. The city is known for beautiful beaches, cost-effective food restaurants, fascinating sunsets and sceneries. Both expats and Spanish people can buy affordable foods and authentic products at the Alicante Central Market. The low cost of living makes the city appropriate for expat retirees who no longer earn monthly income.

Valencia

Valencia's beautiful sights, range of activities, and quality of social life make it an ideal destination for expats seeking the big city feeling at lower costs. The beaches are family-friendly, especially Malvarrosa Beach which has an area for physical exercise for the elderly. The city is renowned for Valencia oranges and Spain's convenient dishes. It supports quality life for expat retirees even in their old age.

What Things Can You See and Do in Spain as an Expat?

Among UNESCO's World Heritage sites, Spain contributes to stunning palaces, monuments, churches, and ruins, making it the 4th site globally. It is Europe's country owing to these sites and beautiful beaches, allowing tourists, locals, and expats to enjoy adventure and life's comfort. The things you can see or do while living in Spain depend on the geographical location and landscape. The basics one cannot miss to see and do in Spain include:

You can see the Alhambra palace and Generalife Gardens in Granada in Andalusia, the southern region of Spain.

View the Barcelonian Sagrada Familia, which took architect Antoni Gaudi over 50 years to complete. People perceive the church as one of the best modern pieces of architecture.

Hiking at the Camino de Santiago that traces its roots from the 8th-century pilgrimage route by Saint James in Spain's northwestern region. The duration of the hike depends on the route you take. You can take a route that covers around 50 miles in a week or 550 miles in three months.

Enjoy the Canary Islands' lifestyle characterized by hot summers and surface waves. The Islands are located 62 miles off Morocco's coast and are nearer to Africa than Spain. The Canaries provide wonderful scenes for shooting films and movies.

What is the State of Healthcare in Spain?

Spain ranks 10th in the world's public health care system quality, according to the World Health Organization. The ranking is based on equipment, healthcare systems professionals, doctors, cost of services, and medication among other factors. As an expat, you will need to acquire private health insurance from an insurance company in Spain. Although Spain's healthcare is universal, it is not provided for free, hence, expats and retirees can buy into the country's public health insurance to access the services.

This information will help you make the right decision before seeking a long term visa to Spain.