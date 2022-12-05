(Video) Iran protests continue as people prepare for massive three-day campaign
The uprising across Iran is marking its 80th day and locals throughout the country are readying for a three-day campaign of intense anti-regime protests starting Monday to mark the nation’s Student Day on December 7.
On Saturday, drivers in several cities held strikes in solidarity with nationwide uprising. In Tehran, the workers of Crouse Company went on strike and called for solidarity from others . In Shiraz, truck drivers went on strike and stopped delivering goods.
In response to the pleas of the gathered families, who included children and the elderly among their ranks, security forces attacked and harassed them.
The increase in anti-regime protests is scheduled to begin on December 5 and aims to deliver yet another blow to the entirety of the mullahs’ regime.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 565 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
On Sunday, protests began with demonstrations by farmers in Isfahan and hospital workers in Shiraz, who continue to suffer from deteriorating living conditions under the mullahs’ regime.
In Shahriar, a city of Tehran Province, local high school students were continuing the protests and chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In the Golsar district of Rasht, a major city in northern Iran, locals put up a large banner reading: “We vow on the blood of our compatriots; we will stand to the very end!” Similar measures are witnessed in different cities across the country as people from all walks of life are readying for a new round of massive anti-regime protests starting Monday.
In a recent message to the Persian branch of the Al Arabiya network, a college student in Tehran who is a member of the PMOI/MEK’s network of Resistance Units inside the country emphasized the fact that the current protests against the regime will continue until the mullahs’ are overthrown.
The country is in a revolutionary phase and this regime must be overthrown and registered in history as a “child-killing state”.
“Our efforts, as members of the Resistance Units, are focused on expanding this uprising. We seek only freedom in our country through overthrowing this regime,” he explained.
“The entire nation is united and this is why one can conclude that this regime will be overthrown soon,” he added while refraining to provide his identity for the sake of his safety and security.
“Khamenei was behind the terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh of Shiraz. The regime is facing a serious impasse and is baffled about how to overcome the Resistance Units. Until when do they think they can open fire on us? Is it even possible to kill millions of people? The Iranian people are putting their lives at stake to overthrow this regime. This is no longer just a demonstration or uprising. This is a revolution.
The people have vowed to continue this movement until this regime is overthrown, at whatever the price. We ask mainstream media to relay our message to the world,” he emphasized.
Various cities of Iran witnessed sporadic protests rallies and gatherings throughout the day on Saturday, beginning with locals in numerous cities and towns setting ablaze sites of the paramilitary Basij units and offices of local representatives of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Cities in numerous parts of Iran are more frequently witnessing protesters using Molotov cocktails in an escalating number of attacks against the mullahs’ regime and their interests.
This includes targeting members and commanders of the regime’s security forces, and attacks against sites of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); centers used by the mullahs to promote the regime’s ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism; offices of local Khamenei representatives; and local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in various cities and towns.
On Saturday, workers and drivers in several cities held strikes in solidarity with nationwide protests. In Tehran, the workers of Crouse Company went on strike and called for support and solidarity from other people.
In Shiraz, truck drivers of the local refinery went on strike and stopped delivering goods.
Students also held protest rallies in several cities. In the capital, students at Tehran University held a protest rally and called for the freedom of jailed students.
In Karaj, the students of Kharazmi University held a demonstration and called on other students to join them in protesting against the regime.
Also on Saturday, the families of detained protesters in Abdanan, western Iran, held a protest rally in front of one of the regime’s courthouses, demanding the release of their loved ones. In recent weeks, the regime has resorted to handing out harsh sentences to protesters who have been arrested during the nationwide uprisings.
However, the protesters continued their rally into the night and set up tents in the cold weather to continue their campaign.
Nightly protests took place in several districts of Tehran, including Sattarkhan, Haft Howz, and Ferdows Blvd. Protesters chanted slogans against the regime and in support of political prisoners. “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Basij” the protesters chanted as they called for the overthrow of Khamenei’s regime.
On Saturday morning initial reports indicated locals in Tehran voicing anti-regime slogans in the city’s Daneshgah-e Tarbiat Modares Metro Station. They were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Mullahs must get lost!” among other anti-regime slogans.
In Isfahan, farmers are continuing their gatherings protesting the regime’s policies and demanding answers to their long-raised issues regarding shortages of water for their farms and other related matters that have made it extremely difficult for them to continue their line of work and provide for their families.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi highlighted the role of the PMOI/MEK against the ruling regime immediately after the mullahs hijacked the 1979 revolution, especially in the PMOI/MEK’s continuous support for women in Iran.
“Since the mullahs came to power in Iran, the PMOI has opposed the regime’s misogyny and at that time the PMOI condemned the compulsory veil. On March 8, 1979, PMOI women were beaten by the regime’s forces for defending women without veils,” she explained.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
