Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to reach over USD 3.60 billion by the year 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market info Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market seg

Global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is estimated to reach over USD 3.60 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast

Top Key Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), ZOetis, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Virbac , bioMerieux SA” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (By Technology Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow Assays, Elisa Tests, Other Immunodiagnostics Products), Molecular Diagnostic (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests, Microarrays, Other Molecular Diagnostic Products) And Other Technologies, Animal Type (Companion Animals (Cats, Dogs, Horses, Other Companion Animals), Companion Animals By Infection Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infections, Other Infections), Food-Producing Animals (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Other Food-Producing Animals) And Food-Producing Animals, By Infection Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infections, Other Infections)), End User (Reference Labs, Hospital, Clinics, Universities) )- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is estimated to reach over USD 3.60 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period.

Request For Sample: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1488

When diagnosing infectious diseases in animals, diagnostic techniques and tests are also referred to as veterinary diagnoses; veterinary infectious disease diagnostic items are employed in these techniques and tests. Using diagnostic procedures, one can identify some contagious diseases in animals like cats and dogs, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The prevalence of zoonotic illnesses will rise, driving market expansion. A zoonotic disease spreads between people and animals, and bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses can all cause an infection. Some zoonotic and vector-borne diseases will probably become more common soon due to shifting social norms, habitat changes, the introduction of exotic vectors, and climate change. The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market will grow due to advancements in companion animal medicine in developed nations. Furthermore, there is already a more significant market demand for technologically advanced diagnostic techniques like RTPCR than traditional ones. The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is also growing as more companion animals become infected with various infectious diseases. However, a lack of knowledge on using these instruments in poorer countries restricts the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics sector.

Major Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US)

ZOetis, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Virbac (France)

bioMerieux SA (France) Heska Corporation (US)

Idvet (France)

NEOGEN Corporation (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (a part of INDICAL Biosicence) (Europe)

Randoxz Laboratories Ltd. (UK),

Agrolabo S.pA. (Italy)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Bionote, Inc. (South Korea)

Biogal Galed Labs (Isreal)

BioChek (Netherlands)(UK Biopanda Regrants (UK)

URIT Medical Electric Co.Ltd. (China)

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)

Fassisi GmbH (Germany)

Alvedia (France)

SKYER, Inc. (South Korea)

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Precision Biosensor (US)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The occurrence of zoonotic illnesses, the cost of animal health, the number of veterinarians, the development of point-of-care diagnostics, and the amount of disposable income in emerging countries are some of the reasons that have contributed to the expansion of this industry. The most significant illness type in market size is veterinary infectious diseases. There is a positive approach to animal diagnosis, encouraging a rise in the species' numbers. The market will experience positive growth throughout the forecast period due to the rising number of companion animals in homes and farms. The demand for the product will rise due to factors like expanding research collaborations, expanding research labs, and expanding direct and indirect investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations.

Challenges:

The development of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry is constrained by a need for more information regarding these devices in less developed nations. During the period covered by the estimate, the market for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics is anticipated to experience slow development due to the rising expense of pet care and a lack of awareness regarding animal healthcare in developing nations. The most significant obstacle to the market's expansion will be the lack of veterinarians in emerging markets.

Regional Trends:

The North American veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is estimated to register a considerable share in the market due to the expansion of pet insurance, the number of companion animals, and the availability of cutting-edge diagnostic tools in the area. The expansion of products on the market, the sizeable investments owned by the major businesses in the area, and the rising accessibility and cost of early detection all contribute to this dominance. Besides, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the projected period due to rising pet adoption rates, zoonotic disease occurrences, and a rise in the need for diagnostics for infectious diseases in livestock. Additionally, a surge in R&D activities and the availability of good healthcare infrastructure significantly support the regional market expansion.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1488

Recent Developments:

• In April 2020- Heska Corporation purchased scil Animal Care Company GmbH for USD 110 million, allowing the business to expand into over 25 new nations and take the top three spots in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

• In January 2020- ProductosQuimicosMagiar, a distributor of NEOGEN's food safety diagnostics that address animal health in the food sector, was purchased by NEOGEN Corporation. The business of the company in Latin America is being expanded.

Segmentation of Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market-

By Technology

• Immunodiagnostics

o Lateral Flow Assays

o ELISA Test

o Other Immunodiagnostics Products

• Molecular Diagnotic

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

o Microarrays

o Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

• Other Technologies

By Animal Type

• Companion Animals

o Cats

o Dogs

o Horses

o Other Companion Animals

• Companion Animals By Infection Type

o Viral Infections

o Bacterial Infections

o Parasitic Infections

o Other Infections

• Food -producing Animals

o Cattle

o Pigs

o Poultry

o Other Food-producing animals

• Food-producing Animals, By Infection Type

o Viral Infections

o Bacterial Infections

o Parasitic Infections

o Other Infections

By End User

• Reference Laboratories

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clincs

• Point-of-care/ In-house testing

• Research Institutes and Universities

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

For Information: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1488