Cloud Security Market Revenue to Hit $116+Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15+%-Global Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The cloud security market is expected to grow from US$ 48.57bn in 2022 to US$ 116+bn by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global “Cloud Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Model, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Solution Type and Industry Verticals.” with a detailed overview of market dynamics, product portfolio and latest development in the industry.The Cloud Security Market is expected reach at US$ 116.25 billion by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2028. Cloud Security market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, key players, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



Get Exclusive Sample Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart)@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000306



Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Increase in Government Initiatives to Provide Growth Opportunities for Cloud Security Market during 2022–2028

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financials, enterprises are prepared to spend on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are crucial components of their security posture. AI and ML help detect and prevent threats such as new malware versions, exploits, or phishing assaults. However, the widespread adoption of cloud services underlines the demand for AI and ML solutions having applications beyond malware detection. Automatic security capabilities of next-generation clouds can save time and resources that are required to manually control user access, and eventually, reduce the chances of human errors. AI can deliver better outcomes than security experts when detecting fraudulent activities, keeping configuration controls up to date, spotting unusual user behavior, and triaging and prioritizing security events. Thus, with the growing dependence on AI and ML, cybersecurity teams are expected to gain valuable tools for averting security breaches and focusing more on innovation to achieve their long-term business goals, thereby becoming major trends in the cloud security market.

Cloud Security Market report supports in defining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that comprises engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The analysis and estimations conducted via this Cloud Security Market report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. This market document is a brilliant guide for actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies. The insights given in this Cloud Security Market research report are established upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Top Leaders in the Market are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

Google LLC

Oracle

IBM Corporation

Cisco System, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Checkpoint Software Technologies

.….



Players operating in the cloud security market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In August 2022, VMware Inc introduced significant enhancements to its unique lateral security capabilities to help customers achieve security for modern and traditional applications for multi-cloud environments, thereby boosting the cloud security market growth.

In June 2022, Palo Alto Networks expanded the cloud-native application protection platform with capabilities such as context-aware software composition analysis and software bill of materials.



Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000306



The Segments And Sub-Section of Cloud Security Market are shown below:

Based on service model, the market is segmented into software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS).

By deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the cloud security market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises.

Based on solution type, the market is segmented into email & web security, cloud identity & access management, data loss prevention, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, security information & event management, and others.

Based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); IT & telecom; energy & utilities; government & public sectors; healthcare; manufacturing; and others.



Governments across the world are investing in cloud technology and through Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs), they collaborate with businesses in the private sector to advance smart city and smart transportation initiatives. Cloud-based technologies provide dependable, economical, and scalable solutions. Cloud storage solutions are embraced by crucial infrastructure sectors such as communications, IT, energy, and financial services to store private and confidential data. Governments of countries in the Middle East are implementing initiatives such as Dubai Internet City (DIC) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Vision 2030 to transform their cities and focus on creating smart cities, smart buildings, and smart transportation services, thereby boosting the cloud security market growth.

The Japanese government signed a US$ 273 million deal with AWS for hosting document management software and human resource management systems in the cloud. The use of cloud technologies is significantly increasing with such initiatives by various governments, which is likely to favor the cloud security market during the forecast period.



For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000306/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694



Although the global cloud security market size plummeted initially in 2020 due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related regulations, it achieved a strong recovery from the pandemic and is expected to grow in the coming years. The COVID-19 outbreak accelerated the growth rate of the cloud security market and had driven many companies to use advanced security solutions. Though the adoption of cloud solutions and services was reduced in the early stage of the pandemic, in the later stage, companies turned to analytics, collaboration applications, security solutions, and AI to sustain their business operations.

The manufacturing industry gained pace from mid-2021, which propelled the adoption of cloud security, as it deals with sensitive and highly confidential data such as warranty information, quality data, engineering specifications, and device history records for a product.

Contact Us: