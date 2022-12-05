Actors Connection Introduces All-Inclusive Professional Development Platform for Actors on a Budget
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actors Connection (www.ActorsConnection.com) — the entertainment industry's go-to professional development service — is introducing one of the most affordable memberships on the market for actors looking to strengthen their skill sets while building connections with notable entertainment professionals.
Actors across the United States can now join the organization's Facebook group Actors Connecting (https://www.facebook.com/groups/actorsconnecting), where for $6.99 a month, they will gain exclusive access to the most current industry information. A one-year membership gift certificate is also available for purchase throughout December. Membership provides full access to:
• Audition notices
• Monthly Film/TV casting intel from NY, LA, and Atlanta
• Members-only master classes and lectures
• Facebook Lives and video Interviews with top Industry insiders
• Q&As with agents, managers, and casting directors
• Acting business seminars
• Industry access to Broadways tickets, film screenings, and industry events
• Resource guide to the top headshot photographers, industry podcasts, coaches, books, scripts, rehearsal rooms, accompanists, and more
• Mindset seminars and meditations for actors
• Early-bird access to Actors Connection classes
• Members-only discounts and class giveaways
Sign-up link: https://bit.ly/3HaDMYy
Access to the group includes a 30-day trial, plus the ability to cancel at any time without issue. "By providing more affordable resources, our goal is to break down the barriers to entry so our industry can build the diverse talent pool necessary to tell authentic stories," explains Actors Connection President Colleen Kahl.
"During the pandemic, we truly learned how important our community is," adds Actors Connection Partner Tony Nation. "With this in mind, the Actors Connecting group is designed to provide actors with invaluable resources, training, and a community to learn and grow with on a daily basis."
ABOUT ACTORS CONNECTION: Actors Connection is a professional development facility that serves actors in the New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta markets. Actors Connection helps performers gain the knowledge and skillset to find representation and build relationships with casting directors through online programming and special in-person events. All classes and events by Actors Connection are taught by top notch professionals who are presently working in the industry. Actors can find programming in all major disciplines: Theatre, Film, TV, Commercials, Voiceover and Hosting.
AC offers over 150 seminars, classes, and special events each month and gives working actors the opportunity to build their careers in a welcoming and highly productive environment. Whether an actor is seeking representation, striving to improve their auditioning skills, or simply looking to network, Actors Connection helps performers gather the tools for success in today’s market.
Steven Shehori
Sweat Equity Publicity
steven@sweatequity.la