Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market to Cross US$ 2,168.1 Mn Revenue by 2025

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial pancreas device system are the devices that closely copy the glucose regulating function of fit pancreas. The device not only monitors the glucose levels in the body, it also automatically adjusts the distribution of insulin to reduce high blood glucose levels and lowers the incidence of low blood glucose with less or no input from the patient. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the use of an artificial pancreas is associated with better control of blood sugar levels for people with type 1 diabetes compared with standard treatment.

The global artificial pancreas device systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% from 2018- 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global artificial pancreas device systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Key market players of Artificial pancreas device systems market are Defymed, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Admetsys, Beta Bionics, Cellnovo, and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. among others.

The market players are indulged into bringing new products to the market to keep to the pace of the competitive market nature. For instance, in February, 2018, Medtronic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for new arm indication for the Guardian Sensor 3. The latest indication enables patients to wear the sensor on the upper arm, which delivers more flexible and enhanced performance for users, and improved accuracy to be used with the MiniMed 670G system. Additionally, in July, 2016, Tandem Diabetes Care and TypeZero Technologies entered into an agreement for the launch of TypeZero’s artificial pancreas (AP) tech and Tandem’s t:slim Insulin Pump. This agreement is an important step for bringing closed- loop artificial pancreas system to the diabetes community.

The market is likely to witness a rapid growth owing to factors such as growing prevalence of diabetes, developments by major players, and rise in demand for computerized systems for glycemic control. Additionally, the market is also likely to be accelerated by new product launches by market players that are presently in the pipeline. However, availability of alternatives for artificial pancreas device systems and high cost associated with these systems are expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Global artificial pancreas device systems market, based on the type was segmented into control to range, control to target and threshold device systems. In 2017, the threshold suspended device systems segment held a largest market share of 71.5% of the artificial pancreas device systems market, by type. The threshold suspended device systems is the largest segment among the type segment in the artificial pancreas devices system market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. However, the control to target segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast years.

