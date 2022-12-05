Foot & Ankle Devices Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027

Trauma is expected to drive the growth of the global foot & ankle devices market by application segment

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foot & ankle device is a well-established market in nature with consisting of the good and countable number of players, having considerable revenue in the market. Most of the companies operating in the global foot & ankle device market offers product used for joint implants, prostheses, braces & support, and fixation devices of foot and ankle.

The global foot & ankle devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,084.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,038.24 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The market is likely to grow due to the increasing incidences of sports injuries, growing incidents of road accidents and rising the number of orthopedic surgeries.

The most notable market participants are Smith & Nephew, Wright Medicalgroup N.V, Stryker Corporation, Anthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Ossur, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, J&J (Depuy Synthes), Acumed, LLC, Extremity Medical, LLC among the others have occupied a considerable share of the market owing to their product offerings to the companies.

Market leaders are involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies in the Foot & ankle device market. For instance, the companies have maximized their growth with several organic strategies to enhance the market value and position in the market. The organic developments in the market were maximum among the development in the foot & ankle device.

The market has experienced several organic strategies such as product launch, product approval and that has resulted positively for the growth of the market. The companies have also conducted inorganic strategies such as collaboration with the government organization that has helped in the treating patients in a better way.

Below is the list of the inorganic and organic strategies done by the players operating in the Foot & ankle device market:

In February, 2019: Össur launched a new, next-generation version of its revolutionary Proprio Foot microprocessor ankle (MPA).

In February, 2019: Össur acquired technology related to the development of a powered ankle prosthesis from SpringActive, Inc.

In June, 2019: Acumed acquired RASL Repair System that helps to address injury to the scapholunate ligament of the wrist from Radicle Orthopaedics

In March, 2017: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation announced full commercial availability of its new ankle prosthesis, Cadence Total Ankle System.

In August, 2016: Össur launched Pro-Flex, a new foot, which is designed to help reduce joint pain among amputees that engaged in low-to-moderate impact activities.

Global foot & ankle devices market was segmented by product and application. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as joint implants, prostheses, braces & support, and fixation devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into trauma, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and hammertoe. The foot & ankle devices market by application was held largely by the trauma. The growing incidents of road accidents are expected to grow during the forecast years.

