Global Online Grocery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.1% in the Forecast Period 2027

Online Grocery Market size

The thriving e-commerce industry is in confluence with the rising awareness among consumers about the associated benefits of online grocery shopping.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Grocery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global grocery industry trends are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.1% during 2022-2027.

Online grocery comprises processed meat, seafood, eggs, vegetables, pulses, oils, juices, jams, jellies, biscuits, cereals, sauces, spices, soups, milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and bakery and canned food products. It is safely packaged and delivered on time to the doorstep of the buyers. It can be purchased remotely by comparing the prices, quality, and quantity from various websites and can be returned or replaced if delivered damaged. It helps buyers save money as online groceries are often sold at discounted prices with various lucrative offers.

It also provides multiple benefits to the sellers by eliminating the requirement of managing a store and hiring employees and reducing the occurrence of shoplifting. It allows individuals to stick to their budgets, shop from their purchasing history, and keep track of their expenses. Online grocery is convenient to purchase as they enable individuals to shop in bulk without worrying about transportation. It also saves time by eliminating the hassle of visiting supermarkets and standing in long queues while allowing easy tracking of orders.

Global Online Grocery Market Trends:

The increasing demand for online grocery due to the rising digital awareness among the masses represents one of the primary factors influencing the global online grocery market positively. Besides this, there is a rise in the number of websites selling online grocery as it is convenient and reduces the hassle of managing an entire store for the sellers. This, coupled with the growing online shopping activities of individuals to save time, is positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing number of benefits offered by online grocery shopping, such as multiple payment options, cash-on-delivery (COD) services, and doorstep delivery, is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing adoption of innovative business models by grocers, such as subscription, on-demand, slotted, and express delivery options, to improve the shopping experience of customers is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the increasing number of websites providing discounts and coupons for purchasing online grocery, along with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for unique and premium quality edible items is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key market players are undertaking initiatives to enhance the quality of online grocery and boost the online grocery market share. They are also conducting online grocery industry analysis and focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to increase their overall sales and profit.

Global Online Grocery Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Top Online Grocery Companies Worldwide: Amazon, Carrefour Hypermarches (Carrefour), Costco Wholesale Corporation, Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. Kg, Fresh Direct LLC, Happyfresh, Peapod LLC (Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.), Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited), Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC), Schwan Food Company, Shopfoodex Co Inc., Tesco PLC, The Kroger Co. , Walmart Inc. and Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, business model, platform and purchase type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Web-Based

App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

One-Time

Subscription

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

