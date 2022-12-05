Easybom: Semiconductor Sector Forecast in 2023

Global semiconductor sales are expected to decline by 5% in 2023 following a record-breaking year in 2022, according to Easybom.

HONGKONG, CHINA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been predicted by Easybom that global semiconductor sales will experience a 5% decrease in 2023 after reaching a record high in 2022, according to the company's research.

Easybom has announced that despite semiconductor sales having increased 25% to $614.7 billion in 2021, Easybom has forecast that this year they will rise by another 3% to a new record of $636 billion, an increase of 3%.

However, Easybom pointed out that it anticipates that challenges impeding semiconductor sales in the second half of 2022 will continue into the first part of 2023, the company said. A faltering global economy, weak demand for new enterprises, PCs, and smartphones, and rising chip inventories are expected to result in a 5% decline in semiconductor sales in 2019 as a result of a faltering global economy, declining demand for new enterprises, PCs, and smartphones, and persistent difficulties in the memory IC market. Despite the fact that total sales of OSD equipment (optics, sensors and actuators, and discrete devices) are predicted to increase somewhat in the coming years, total IC sales are predicted to decrease by 6%.

Easybom predicts that semiconductor sales will rebound and experience stronger growth over the following three years following a cyclical decline through 2023. By the end of the forecast period in 2026, semiconductor sales are anticipated to increase to $843.6 billion at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Up until 2022, sales growth in the four main semiconductor product categories is anticipated to be strong double-digit. Optoelectronics and micro components are anticipated to experience single-digit growth. Only the highly cyclical memory market is anticipated to experience a 17 percent decline, limiting this year's growth in the IC and semiconductor markets.

Capex for the semiconductor industry will increase by 10% in 2020 and by 35% in 2021. It would be the first three-year stretch of double-digit growth in semiconductor sector capex since 1993-1995 if industry expenditure increases by the anticipated 19% this year. Market analysts predict a 19% decline in semiconductor capital spending in 2023 as a result of sluggish memory demand and U.S. sanctions against Chinese semiconductor manufacturers.

Sales of semiconductor microelectronic devices are predicted to decline 1.8% this year and 4.5% next year, respectively, for two years in a row. After increasing by 14.5 percent this year, sales of logic chips, such as display driver chips (DDI) used in smartphones and TVs, are predicted to decline by 1.2 percent the next year.

After growing by 20.8% this year, analog chip sales are predicted to increase by 1.6% the following year. In communication, transportation, industry, and other fields, analog chips are primarily used to process analog signals like sound and light.

Along with the aforementioned integrated circuit products, next year will see a slight uptick in demand for discrete devices, sensors, and optoelectronic chips, with growth rates of 2.8%, 3.7%, and 3.7%, respectively.

Regionally, WSTS projects a negative growth of 7.5% for the Asia-Pacific area, which is concentrated on China, the largest semiconductor market in the world. Japan, the US, and Europe will all continue to see positive growth, but the rate of expansion will be essentially flat, with the US expanding by 0.8% and Europe by 0.8%. Japan saw a gain of 0.4%.

Various semiconductor businesses, according to Easybom, will reduce supply in this respect through production cuts and other actions, although macroeconomic uncertainty is rising. The semiconductor market's downturn in 2023 can be more severe than the previous chip slump in 2019, which turned negative growth.