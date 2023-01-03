KokTailz Dating App Launches Android Version, Now Available in Google Play Store

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.

With its amazing features, KokTailz will revolutionize the experience of dating apps and social media platforms.” — Sean Trotter

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is a social media top dating app that allows people to conveniently meet and connect with like-minded people. It uses the user current location, showing them how often they “clink” with people in their city, state and around the world. KokTailz is introducing a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential matches over the Internet, usually with the goal of developing personal, romantic, or sexual relationships. Allowing users to use filters like “body type,” “ethnicity,” “age,” and “height,” to get closer do their ideal mate. While KokTailz get them closer with who they share the same hobbies and interests with.

KokTailz app for meeting new people represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal.

More than just a dating app. KokTailz cater to small businesses around the world. Businesses such as restaurants, lounges, clubs, adult stores, party planners, event planners, those specializing in nightlife, concerts and outdoor entertainment can advertise their services on KokTailz.

The Best dating app Features All In One App. KokTailz is a one-stop solution through which users can access all the unique features found in various dating apps including more NEW unique features all in one place. KokTailz amazing features and functions can be found on their website http://www.koktailz.com.

Visit http://www.koktailz.com where you can choose to download the app for iOS or Android.