The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon held today

MACAU, December 4 - The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), was held today (4 December) at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.  Guan Yousheng and Li Meizhen from China won the men’s and the women’s category of the marathon respectively.

The 41st Macao International Marathon has attracted elite athletes and long-distance running enthusiasts alike to compete for top honors in different categories.  The 42.195km marathon course runs along both the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge and passes by the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple.  The start of the races was officiated by: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lam Hin Fu, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Dr. Jorge Neto Valente, Group Advisor of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Ms. Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources & Administration of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

The top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s marathon are all from China.  Guan Yousheng defeated compatriots Li Bo and Nianzhe Ati with a time of 2:19:03.  Li Meizhen won her title ahead of Chi Lingjie and Chen Liqin with a time of 2:40:26.

In the Macao athletes category, the top three in the men’s marathon are Chan Kai Un, Kuok Chi Wai and Fong Ieng Wai.  The top three in the women’s marathon are Wu Yangyang, Cheong Lai Peng and Mak Hoi Cheng.

The winners in all categories are as follows:

Category

Marathon

Half-marathon

Mini-marathon

Men’s

Women’s

Men’s

Women’s

Men’s

Women’s

Overall

Guan Yousheng

Li Meizhen

Wang Kun

Yin Xiaoyu

--

--

Macao

Chan Kai Un

Wu Yangyang

Leong Meng Tak

Wong San San

--

--

Group

A

Guan Yousheng

Li Meizhen

Sha Yuchao

Zhu Wenjuan

Ip Weng Tou

Leong Fong U

B

Cheng Qianyu

Chi Lingjie

Wang Kun

Yin Xiaoyu

Kong Chi Lok

Chan Wai Mei

C

You Peiquan

Chen Chaoxia

Vong Kuok Wa

Xiao Xiao

Lau Kuan Lon

Fong Choi Wa

D

Song Yuebin

Chen Xiaohong

Lok Wai Kin

Ruan Shuying

--

--

E

Cui Pingrong

Lv Dongmei

--

--

--

--

The winning organizations of the Active Group Trophies are as follows:

  • Sport Association and Government Registered Organization: Care Action Macao;
  • Public and Private Entities: Galaxy Entertainment Group;
  • School: Macau University of Science and Technology.

The Senior Trophy was won by 68-year-old Li Guihua.

Guests attended the event included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Ma Iao Hang, Chairman of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Mr. Lam Hin Fu, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Dr. Jorge Neto Valente, Group Advisor of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources & Administration of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. José Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Andy Lee, Deputy Director of Operations of StarWorld Hotel; Mr. Buddy Lam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Chan Iok Wai, Head of Department of Students of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

Athletes who successfully finished the race may check the result at www.macaomarathon.com and download the certificate at www.marathon-photos.com from 14December onwards.

