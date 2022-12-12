BOUQUETS & BUBBLES, AN ANTHEM PLEASANT BRAND EXPANDS
PEORIA FLORIST™ HOSTS VISTANCIA VILLAGE CLUBHOUSE RESISDENTS TO AN AFTERNOON OF FLORAL DESGIN AND CHAMPAGNE TOASTING
Everyone was excited and genuinely enjoying the entire experience”PEORIA, AZ, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vistancia “Bouquets and Bubbles” Fall class was held on Sunday, October 30, 2022. In anticipation of Halloween the response to attend was overwhelming as the event’s project was based on a Fall Theme. Pumpkins, large and small, filled with fall flowers, were showcased on the entrance table.
— Rosanne Holmes, Vistancia Realtor
The work tables were set with crystal champagne flutes, quality ceramic pumpkin sets, fresh cut Fall flowers, and all the floral tools needed to become a freshman florist. The venue atmosphere was set.
Sponsors included Peoria Florist, Arizona Title girls with American Title, and Rosanne Holmes, Realtor, REMAX Fine Properties. Rosanne was the moderator and welcomed the group and thus began an afternoon of artistic craft, fun, and relaxation. The Master Floral Designer and two of her assistants began the flower design learning experience. The participants were instructed on the proper use of the floral tools in front of them.
As the Master Designer held up the large and small keepsake ceramic pumpkin set with matching lid, she continued with the design of stem lengths and placemat inside of the arrangement.
Throughout the afternoon, Mrs. Holmes built a personal relationship with the Master Designer and found out about the origin of Fall stems and flower preservation hints. She mentioned, “use kitty litter in a microwave to preserve flowers” which brought smiles and laughter from all. Rosanne stated “everyone was excited and genuinely enjoying the entire experience.”
As the freshman flower designers/neighbors continued to hone their new floral crafting skills, the two floral designer assistants mingled with the residents to provide constructive input and expertise. Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist, stated, “These teachable memories will be life everlasting.”
As the interactive experience ended, Rosanne asked participants to pay it forward and share of their second floral arrangement with a friend or relative.
About Peoria Florist™
Peoria Florist™, an Arizona company established in 1984, is a retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral.
About Rosanne Holmes
Rosanne Holmes, Realtor, REMAX Fine Properties, has lived in the Vistancia community for 17 years and enjoys helping buyers and sellers fulfill their real estate goals. Having a knowledgeable real estate agent in Vistancia means having an agent who is committed to helping you buy or sell your home in our prestigious neighborhood.
Anthem Pleasant
Bouquets & Bubbles
+1 623-444-2985
