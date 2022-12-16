Pleasant Limousines Release Solarlimo Renderings, Solar Powered Car Charging Station

Submit Release
PEORIA, AZ, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pleasant Limousines is building a microgrid demonstration station and transport vehicle to directly encourage support for alternative energy solutions through an effective, transparent public awareness campaign.

1) The new energy industry, which may define the future of the United States, being comprised of renewable/sustainable geothermal, wind, and solar power, is continually changing as it is rapidly developing.

2) As the “Green” movement and “Renewable” initiatives are becoming more than trends or fashionable causes, it has become more important than any time thus far to directly generate support through effective, transparent public awareness campaigns.

3) Public support will have a major impact on how soon and how well significant changes in energy planning and consumption take place.

4) Public awareness campaigns sponsored by major corporations, who are recognized for being high­ quality corporate citizens, can greatly assist the efforts aimed at the general public.

5) This campaign will effectively demonstrate the equipment required and processes involved to actively utilize alternative sources of energy, in this case, specifically solar powered engines and devices.

About Us

Pleasant Limousines has been a microgrid research project since 2005. Anthem Pleasant and associate are in the artwork & renderings stage. The Solarlimo is a mobile renewable energy solar car charging station.

