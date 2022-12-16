Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Current or Former Oil Field or Offshore Oil Rig Worker with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma to Call The Gori Law Firm For Better Compensation Results-It Might Be Millions

If your husband or dad is a former oil field or offshore oil rig worker who has mesothelioma in Texas or anywhere in the USA, we are encouraging you to call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former oil field or offshore oil rig worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas or anywhere in the USA, we are encouraging you to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to get a compensation evaluation about what the claim might be worth. Mesothelioma financial compensation for a current or former oilfield or offshore oil rig worker might be in the millions of dollars-as the representatives at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss.

"An oilfield or offshore oil rig worker who now has mesothelioma may have been exposed to asbestos in numerous states such as Texas, Louisiana, Alaska, California, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Colorado or New Mexico. Many of these types of workers may have also worked in the Middle East, South-Central America, or Asia. Again-the compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars-as the representatives at The Gori Law Firm will explain at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com



Some reasons why a person with mesothelioma or their family should call The Gori Law Firm:

*The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the United States.

*The Gori Law Firm is responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation results for their clients.

*The Gori Law Firm makes no obligation house calls for their potential clients to explain the compensation process with the person with mesothelioma and their family members-face to face.

*The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience assisting people with mesothelioma. For more information a person with mesothelioma or their family are welcome to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy-producing states and mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma