Swisslog Healthcare Showcases Medication Management Solutions at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition

Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology solutions of both medication management and transport automation, will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, to demonstrate its efficiency-enhancing solutions at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition from December 4-8, 2022. Swisslog Healthcare will be located in booth #2337 on the east side of the convention center.

"We look forward to engaging with some of the brightest minds in the pharmaceutical community at ASHP in Las Vegas. Together, we can enable better patient care," said Cory Kwarta, CEO at Swisslog Healthcare.

Swisslog Healthcare will focus discussions on connecting the medication supply chain, and will feature operational technology such as Pharmacy Manager – a single platform for workflow management, BoxPicker – a comprehensive pharmacy storage system, PillPick – best-in-class packing and dispensing automation, and AutoPack – the efficient packager which manages oral solids. Additionally, the booth will feature the secure and reliable TransLogic pneumatic tube systems. Swisslog Healthcare staff will provide VIP demos of multiple solutions and how they can interact to solve multiple needs in hospital pharmacies. Adding networking opportunities to the event, Swisslog Healthcare will host a pop up happy hour in the booth where attendees may further conversations and learn more.

"Now more than ever, our solutions are relevant. As the healthcare industry continues to face hiring and retention challenges, Swisslog Healthcare can assist in minimizing repetitive, low-level tasks allowing for more attention to direct patient care," noted Anthony Pugliese, Chief Commercial Officer of medication management solutions at Swisslog Healthcare.

The 2022 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition is an opportunity for pharmacy professionals to meet other leaders shaping the industry. ASHP, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, is the collective voice of pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in hospitals, health systems, ambulatory clinics, and other healthcare settings spanning the full spectrum of medication use. More than 20,000 pharmacy professionals and students from all over the world come together to exchange pharmacy expertise, ideas, and innovation.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patient's needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

