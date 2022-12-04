The Pets Workshop opens its second Outlet at Serangoon NEX Mall, Singapore

The Pets Workshop

We care about how your fur kids look & we care even more about making a grooming session enjoyable. We are The Pets Workshop. Pet Care Redefined.

SERANGOON, SINGAPORE, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the opening of its first pet grooming salon in Tampines Central in May 2022, The Pets Workshop has gone from strength to strength, expanding its team of pet stylists and assistants, and anchoring itself as the pet grooming salon of choice in Eastern Singapore. Dedicated to its motto "Pet Care Redefined", the team at The Pets Workshop providing Pet Grooming in Singapore, seek to deliver pet grooming care to pets in a transparent manner, focusing on the emotional needs of the pets that come through the door of The Pets Workshop whilst making the pets look good, as well as allowing pet owners to participate in the grooming process to give them a peace of mind.

The team at The Pets Workshop are encouraged by the positive responses from customers as to its business model and value propositions. With the support of its customers and friends, The Pets Workshop has gone on to open its second outlet at Serangoon Nex mall, located in Serangoon Central. Summer, founder of The Pets Workshop, has always wanted to make accessible The Pets Workshop's core beliefs and offerings to customers who stay outside Tampines. The choice of location for The Pets Workshop's second outlet is not random. As the central hub of Serangoon area serving a large population of pet owners, Summer believes The Pets Workshop could step in to deliver high quality pet grooming services to the residents in this area, building synergy with The Pets Workshop's salon in Tampines Central to create a network to serve pet owners and pets in a consistent fashion.

To celebrate the opening of its second salon, The Pets Workshop salons will not be charging customers a festive season surcharge in the month of December. In addition, the first 100 new customers of The Pets Workshop network who are visiting the Nex mall outlet will receive a gift to show the gratitude of The Pets Workshop team for your support.

The Pets Workshop is collaborating with and has appointed May Leong as the Executive Stylist of the Nex mall outlet. May is a highly experienced, award winning pet stylist who has years of experience working in the pet grooming sector. As an owner of two toy poodles, May is able to relate to the value propositions of The Pets Workshop, and she wants to be part of the team to embark on this exciting journey. May will lead her team of professionals in delivering comprehensive pet, dog, cat grooming in Singapore, ranging from simple express bath, to grooming services, to spa and even to basic dental care, at the service level you have come to expect from The Pets Workshop. Read more about May and her team on The Pets Workshop website at www.thepetsworkshop.com.sg.

