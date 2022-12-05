(Video)Iran’s revolution continues with relentless protests by people from all walks of life
On Friday in Zahedan, where a massive crowd gathered for weekly pray they were chanting anti-regime slogans, like “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” The protesters also vowed to avenge the many people killed by the regime’s security forces.
Brave men and women, and even many teenagers took to the streets in anti-regime protests, and were seen chanting slogans including: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the Basij/IRGC!” “With or without the hijab, we’re going to overthrow [the mullahs’ regime]!"
During the shah on Dec. 7, 1953, Three students were killed at Tehran university many more were wounded. since then December 7 has been marked in Iran as the country’s “Student Day” and Iranian people and students will have anti-regime protests for three days.
In the city of Arak in central Iran, a large group of people gathered for a mourning ceremony marking the 40th day of the murder of Sina Malayeri, one of the hundreds of civilians killed by security forces during the nationwide protests.
On Saturday, workers and drivers in several cities held strikes in solidarity with the uprising.
Coincident with these rallies, truck drivers across the country and in various industrial sectors are on strike, delivering a meaningful blow to the mullahs’ grip on the country’s economy.
The regime’s ruling officials are concerned about the resulting social unrest that can be ignited as people from all walks of life begin upping their demands.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 680 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 555 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
On Saturday, workers and drivers in several cities held strikes in solidarity with nationwide protests. In Tehran, the workers of Crouse Company went on strike and called for support and solidarity from other people. In Shiraz, truck drivers of the local refinery went on strike and stopped delivering goods.
Students also held protest rallies in several cities. In Tehran, the students of Tehran University held a protest rally and called for the freedom of jailed students.
In Karaj, the students of Kharazmi University held a demonstration and called on other students to join them in protesting against the regime.
Also on Saturday, the families of detained protesters in Abdanan held a protest rally in front of one of the regime’s courthouses, demanding the release of their loved ones. In recent weeks, the regime has resorted to handing out harsh sentences to protesters who have been arrested during the nationwide uprisings.
In response to the pleas of the gathered families, who included children and the elderly among their ranks, security forces attacked the demonstrators and harassed them. However, the protesters continued their rally into the night and set up tents in the cold weather to continue their campaign.
Nightly protests took place in several districts of Tehran, including Sattarkhan, Haft Howz, and Ferdows Blvd. Protesters chanted slogans against the regime and in support of political prisoners. “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Basij” the protesters chanted as they called for the overthrow of Khamenei’s regime.
People throughout Iran are calling for a nationwide three-day campaign of escalated protests marking the country’s Student Day on December 7.
The increase in anti-regime protests is scheduled to begin on December 5 and aims to deliver yet another blow to the entirety of the mullahs’ regime.
In December of 1953, three months after the Shah’s coup d’etat against Iran’s first and only democratically elected government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, Tehran was under strict martial law with tanks and troops stationed across the Iranian capital.
On December 7, 1953, Tehran University students launched a demonstration and the Shah’s troops responded with countermeasures to suppress the protesting crowd.
Three students were killed and many more were left severely wounded. December 7 has since been marked in Iran as the country’s “Student Day” and Iranian students have in the years since held anti-regime protests against the dictatorships of both the Shah and the current ruling mullahs.
On Saturday morning initial reports indicate locals in Tehran voicing anti-regime slogans in the city’s Daneshgah-e Tarbiat Modares Metro Station.
They were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Mullahs must get lost!” among other anti-regime slogans.
In Isfahan, farmers are continuing their gatherings protesting the regime’s policies and demanding answers to their long-raised issues regarding shortages of water for their farms and other related matters that have made it extremely difficult for them to continue their line of work and provide for their families.
Cities in numerous parts of Iran are more frequently witnessing protesters using Molotov cocktails in an escalating number of attacks against the mullahs’ regime and their interests.
This includes targeting members and commanders of the regime’s security forces, and attacks against sites of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); centers used by the mullahs to promote the regime’s ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism; offices of local Khamenei representatives; and local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in various cities and towns.
Reports on Friday morning indicated authorities were taking extensive security measures in the cities of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, including flying military helicopters over various cities such as Chabahar and increasing security patrols in the streets of the city of Nokabad.
Despite these developments, people in the city of Iranshahr began protesting and chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Large protests were also reported in Zahedan, where a massive crowd gathered and chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” The protesters also vowed to avenge the many people killed by the regime’s security forces during the nationwide protests, chanting, “I will kill those who killed my brother!”
The protesters also expressed solidarity with the people of Iran’s Kurdish regions, who have been brutally suppressed by the regime in the past weeks, “Kurds and Baluch are brothers, they despise the supreme leader,” protesters were chanting.
During the protests, regime security forces opened fire on protesters in Zahedan, but the protesters resisted and continued their rallies.
Protests also took place in the cities of Nokabad, Iranshahr, and Chabahar. Videos from Nokabad show security forces opening fire on protesters. Iranshahr and Chabahar were chanting “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!” Protests in Zahedan continued late into the night.
The ceremony turned into an anti-regime protest and protesters chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the child-killing regime!”
In Bandar Anzali, northern Iran, the people held a protest rally on the third day of the murder of Mehran Samak by security forces. Samak was one of the millions of Iranians who celebrated the Iranian regime’s loss to the U.S. in the World Cup soccer match on Tuesday. He was shot in the head by security forces simply for honking his car’s horn.
A similar ceremony was held for Hamed Salahshour in Izeh, Khuzestan province, where protesters chanted slogans against the regime.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised Iran’s Baluchi community for once again protesting the mullahs’ rule, voicing solidarity with their compatriots, and braving all odds in street protests against the regime’s oppressive security forces.
“Our Baluch compatriots rose again today in step with the nationwide movement to seek justice for those who laid down their lives for the freedom of Iran.
In Zahedan, Zahak, Chabahar, and Iranshahr, they chanted, ‘Death to Khamenei!’ ‘Death to IRGC!’ ‘Kurds and Baluch are brothers!’” she said on Friday.
“Today, brave Baluch women emphasized women’s leadership in the battle against the ruling mullahs. In Zahedan, they chanted, ‘With hijab or without hijab, onward for a revolution.’ Women and youths will bring the ultimate destruction of the mullahs’ misogynist dictatorship,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
December 2, 2022: Protests and strikes in Zahedan, Khash, Chabahar, Sar Jangal, Iranshahr, Tehran, Qorveh, Mashhad, Bandar Anzali, Izeh, and Arak.